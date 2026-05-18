Cebu businesses shine at VABC

TEN businesses from Central Visayas were among the 35 “Business Icons” recognized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) during the recent 35th Visayas Area Business Conference in Bacolod.

These businesses highlight the region’s growing role in driving economic growth and entrepreneurship in the Visayas.

The awardees from Central Visayas were Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc., Bohol Bee Farm Resort & Franchising Corp., Bohol’s People Lumber Corp., Cebu Landmasters Inc., Cenapro Chemical Corp., Cokaliong Shipping Lines Inc., DPO Food and Products Trading, International Pharmaceuticals Inc., M. Lhuillier Financial Services and Prince Retail Group of Companies.

PCCI said the recognition honored business leaders whose enterprises have significantly contributed to regional development through job generation, innovation, industry leadership and community-building initiatives.

“These 35 awardees represent the pinnacle of entrepreneurial spirit and civic duty,” PCCI said, noting that the honorees were recognized not only for commercial success but also for helping elevate the Visayas on the national and global stage.

The business group added that the awardees demonstrated commitment to quality and resilience while using business as “a powerful force for social good.”

According to PCCI, the recognition also underscored the role of the private sector in sustaining economic growth in the Visayas, with the honorees helping strengthen industries, mentor future entrepreneurs and support communities across the region.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry also lauded the Central Visayas awardees for exemplifying Cebuano and Visayan enterprise.

“Your achievements stand as a testament to the strength, resilience and excellence of Cebuano and Visayan enterprise,” CCCI said in a statement.

“As proud members of CCCI, you continue to inspire the business community to lead with purpose, grow with integrity and contribute meaningfully to regional and national development,” it added. / KOC