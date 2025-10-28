Cebu businessman eyes deeper Cebu-Ukraine cooperation

FOLLOWING the successful two-day visit of Ukrainian Ambassador to the Philippines Yuliia Fediv to Cebu this month, Cebuano entrepreneur Curtis Vincent Go is eyeing more partnerships between Cebu and Ukraine.

Go, who hosted the ambassador’s first visit, said this signaled stronger diplomatic and economic ties between Ukraine and the province.

“Ambassador Fediv’s visit marks a new chapter in the friendship between Cebu and Ukraine — one founded on shared values, mutual trust and a vision for a collaborative future,” Go said.

Go coordinated the envoy’s meetings with top officials of Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova and the Province of Cebu, as well as with leaders of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other government agencies. The engagement opened doors for potential collaboration in trade, culture, education and people-to-people partnerships.

Go’s advocacy stems from personal ties formed while studying in London in 2019, where his Ukrainian friends offered support during the Covid-19 pandemic. That experience, he said, inspired his commitment to assist Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts in the Philippines. He has been supporting the Embassy of Ukraine since 2023.

Go expressed gratitude to Fediv for her confidence in local partners and reaffirmed his commitment to fostering stronger ties between Cebu and Ukraine.

“I truly believe that together, Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Cordova and the Province of Cebu — and our friends in Ukraine — can achieve great things,” Go said. “I look forward to working hand in hand with both the public and private sectors, alongside the remarkable people of Ukraine and the entire Cebu region, to turn our shared hopes and goals into a lasting and prosperous reality.”

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Philippines was established in 2024, with Fediv as its first resident ambassador. Her visit to Cebu underscores Ukraine’s growing interest in expanding engagement beyond Manila and exploring partnerships with regional economies. / KOC