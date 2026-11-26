CEBU could strengthen its position as a maritime and logistics hub and explore alternative energy investments through potential partnerships with Canada, as local business leaders raised opportunities in key industries during a meeting with Canadian and Philippine officials.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) brought together business leaders, chamber presidents and sectoral representatives for a dialogue with Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Bruce Hartman and Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. on Nov. 25, 2026, at Casino Español de Cebu.

Areas of cooperation

The discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation between the Philippines and Canada, including maritime development, logistics, energy security, trade and investment.

Maritime development emerged as a key opportunity for Cebu, particularly in vessel repair and maintenance, technical support and related services. The province’s strategic location, established port infrastructure and shipbuilding capabilities, particularly in Balamban, position it to expand its role in maritime services and regional logistics.

The dialogue also covered maritime cooperation, regional security, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response, underscoring the importance of reliable logistics networks and infrastructure in strengthening regional connectivity and resilience.

Energy security was another major concern, with business leaders highlighting the need for more reliable and competitively priced electricity to sustain Cebu’s industries.

Potential areas of cooperation included liquefied natural gas (LNG), where Canada could bring its experience and capabilities, as well as power barge solutions to help address immediate electricity supply requirements while longer-term infrastructure is developed.

Reliable and affordable power remains critical to Cebu’s manufacturing, information technology and business process management, water and tourism industries.

Exploring alternative energy sources and infrastructure investments could help sustain the province’s competitiveness and attractiveness to investors.

Trade and food security also figured in the discussions, with opportunities to build on Canada’s existing agricultural exports to the Philippines, including wheat, beef, pork and canola oil.

Beyond commodity trade, the two countries could explore production partnerships, industrial cooperation and value-chain development to expand commercial ties and create opportunities for local businesses.

These partnerships could also help strengthen supply chains and improve the availability of essential goods, addressing concerns over the cost of food, electricity and other critical inputs affecting Cebu businesses and households.

Expanding international

partnerships

CCCI president Regan Rex T. King said expanding international partnerships is important in addressing Cebu’s immediate economic needs while opening opportunities for investments, employment and industry development.

He also highlighted Cebu’s readiness to engage global partners, citing its strategic location, established business community and growth

potential.

The meeting underscored the need for continued coordination among government agencies, international partners, local government units and the private sector to identify viable projects and translate discussions into concrete economic opportunities.

Through the engagement, CCCI seeks to strengthen its role in connecting the business community with government and international partners to attract investments, develop local industries and build a more competitive and resilient Cebu. / KOC