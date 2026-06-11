Cebu Capitol builds P1.42M water facilities to protect farmers from El Niño

THE Cebu Provincial Government is stepping up to protect local farmers from the harsh effects of a looming El Niño dry spell. The province is preparing P1.42 million worth of water impounding facilities that can irrigate up to 11 hectares of farmland.

These systems will help keep crops alive and secure the local food supply when water gets scarce.

Saving rainwater for dry days

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro announced that the province has already set up facilities capable of storing a combined 44,000 liters of water. These structures act as giant savings accounts for rainwater, giving local communities extra reserves to lean on during long periods without rain.

“As far as the province is concerned, we have naa na ta’y water impounding facilities,” Baricuatro said.

The state weather bureau, Pagasa, previously warned that El Niño could hit the country between June and August. Weather experts say the dry spell could severely impact farming, decrease water resources, and disrupt food production.

Helping local farming towns

To fight this threat, the province allocated P1.42 million to build four water impounding facilities, with each one costing P355,000. The project is expected to directly benefit around 160 farmers across four municipalities: Sibonga, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, and Aloguinsan.

According to Provincial Agriculturist Roldan Saragena, the facilities in Sibonga and Daanbantayan are already up and running.

Saragena added that construction for the remaining two facilities in Tabogon and Aloguinsan will begin next week. Workers expect to finish them within 16 days, just in time to collect rainwater that farmers can use for irrigation during the drought.

Looking even further ahead, Governor Baricuatro shared that the Capitol is conducting feasibility studies to build similar water infrastructure in other parts of the province as part of a long-term water security strategy.

New food hubs to fight calamities

Aside from securing water, the Cebu Provincial Government is also pushing forward with major food security projects. The province is currently constructing the Cebu People’s Food Center in Medellin and Carcar City.

Once finished, these centers will serve as main hubs for storing and distributing food, ensuring that people have access to essential supplies during emergencies and disasters.

While the public waits for these permanent food centers to finish construction, the province has a backup plan. Governor Baricuatro said they will temporarily turn "Hapitanan sa Sugbo" centers into food distribution points during emergencies.

Normally, the Hapitanan sa Sugbo centers serve as rest stops for drivers and commuters along Cebu's major roads while showcasing local food and crafts. Recommissions during disasters will allow the government to deliver relief goods and aid to affected families much faster. Lee Hashman Patalita, CNU Intern