Cebu Capitol opposes BRT station design to protect heritage view

THE Cebu Provincial Government is raising concerns over the proposed Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station planned for the front of the Provincial Capitol. Officials are calling for a "balanced approach" that improves city transport without blocking the view of one of Cebu’s most iconic historical landmarks.

Protecting the Capitol's history

Provincial Administrator Ace Durano announced on Monday, April 27, 2026, that Gov. Pamela Baricuatro supports a committee report objecting to the current station design. The main concern is protecting the "line of sight" of the Capitol building, which is a National Historical Landmark.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has been clear: if you are standing at Fuente Osmeña Circle and looking toward the Capitol, nothing should block your view.

"The governor supports the call of the committee to have a balanced approach," Durano said, noting that securing approval from the NHCP has always been the top priority.

Drawings are not enough

While the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has already tried to fix the design by making it smaller and using a "neoclassical" style to match the Capitol, the Province says they need more proof.

Currently, the DOTr has only provided drawings. Governor Baricuatro is now asking for a more detailed look, such as:

• A physical mock-up on the ground.

• A computer-generated simulation showing the view from Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Durano explained that these visuals are necessary to see if the station would "diminish the heritage value" of the area.

A race against time

The Cebu BRT project has faced many challenges since it was first approved in 2014. With a looming project deadline of Sept. 30, the governor plans to speak with the DOTr urgently.

The project is currently facing several hurdles:

• Funding Issues: The World Bank has rated the project’s progress as "unsatisfactory."

• Budget Cuts: The National Government moved to cancel $84.9 million in unused funds because of delays.

• Construction Delays: Only about 29 percent of the $141 million budget has been used so far.

What’s next for the BRT?

The DOTr has warned that changing the station's location to the side of the road could hurt the system's performance and risk more funding. However, the Province insists that the design must be right before moving forward.

The next step will be for the DOTr to present a mock-up to the NHCP to prove that the station won't hide the Capitol. While officials are looking for new ways to fund the project, the focus remains on finding a solution that respects Cebu’s past while building for its future. / CDF