Cebu Capitol showcases homegrown talent in month-long National Arts Month exhibit

IN CELEBRATION of National Arts Month, the Cebu Provincial Government opened a month-long art exhibit at the Cebu Provincial Hall on Monday, February 2, 2026, bringing together local artists from different towns and cities across the province in a collective display of Cebuano creativity and culture.

Titled “Ani sa Kaalap-at, Kamatuuran, Kadasig, ug Paghi-usa,” the exhibit featured a range of artistic expressions, including paintings, live painting, drawings, couture, sculptures, handicrafts, and other locally made works.

The showcase aimed to provide a platform for Cebu’s artists while encouraging the public to appreciate and support homegrown talent.

A Celebration Rooted in Culture

The opening program was highlighted by a choral performance from the Jose R. Gullas Chorale, which set the tone for the month-long celebration of arts and culture at the Capitol.

According to the Provincial Government, the exhibit is part of its continuing efforts to promote local artists and strengthen the creative industry in Cebu. The initiative seeks to recognize the contributions of painters, mural artists, designers, sculptors, weavers, and product designers, whose works reflect the province’s rich heritage and evolving artistic landscape.

Provincial Government Support for Local Artists

For Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, the exhibit underscored the importance of institutional support for the creative sector, saying that the Provincial Government remains committed to providing a space where artists can grow and be recognized.

“To our artists and our creatives, know that your province sees you, believes in you, and will continue to support you,” Baricuatro said.

She added that the Capitol should be a safe and welcoming space for creative expression.

“As your governor, I want you to feel that the Capitol and Cebu is your home — a place where your creativity is nurtured and your voices are valued,” she said.

The governor further emphasized the broader cultural impact of supporting the arts, noting that the success of local creatives contributes to strengthening Cebuano identity.

“Because when our artists thrive, our culture grows stronger, and future generations learn to love who they are as Cebuanos,” Baricuatro added.

From the Streets to the Capitol

Among the artists quietly working during the opening was 64-year-old live painter Mister William Avila, whose presence at the Capitol carried the weight of decades of persistence.

Earlier this year, Avila unexpectedly gained attention on social media after passersby shared videos of him live painting along the streets of Cebu City during the Sinulog Festival. His simple setup -- canvas, paints, and steady hands -- caught the curiosity of festivalgoers, eventually earning him a modest online following.

Despite the recent attention, Avila remains grounded in his routine. He sells his artworks for as low as P150, with prices increasing depending on the size and complexity of the piece -- making his art accessible to ordinary Cebuanos.

Being invited to the Capitol exhibit, however, marked a different kind of recognition.

“Nalipay jud kog maayo nga usa ko sa gi-invite diri sa Capitol (I was very happy that i was one of the artists invited here in Capitol),” Avila said, sharing how meaningful the invitation was for him.

He described the event as a rare opportunity for artists like him to step into a space usually reserved for formal functions.

“Dako kaayo ni nga activity ug kalihokan. Dako sad akong pasalamat nga naabot ko diri tungod sa ilang pag-invite (This is a big activity. I am also greatful that i am one of the artists they invited),” he said, adding that being included in such a provincial-level event was deeply fulfilling.

Art as Inheritance and Hope

Avila’s relationship with art began long before social media attention or public exhibits. He traces his passion back to his father, who was also an artist.

“Since high school pa ko nag-paint kay akong amahan usa man pud ka artist. Mao ni iya negosyo — hantod karon, ako na’y nipadayun (I have been painting since highschool since my father is also an artist. This used to be his business- since then i continued it),” he said.

For him, the Capitol exhibit represents something many local artists long for: to be seen beyond their usual circles.

“Usa ni ka dako nga makahatag ug grasiya nga mailhan mi mga artist, ug mailhan sad ko sa publiko (This is one big thing that will give us artists a cheance to be known in the public),” he said, noting that opportunities like this help artists gain recognition.

He believes that such recognition can have a ripple effect, especially for the youth.

He also stressed the exhibit’s potential impact on the youth, whom he believes should be encouraged to pursue their creative passions.

“Kini siya usa pud ni nga makahatag ug pag dasig sa mga kabatan-unan, nga ang ilang art, dili niya angay nga pabayaan, dili angay pasagdan (This will also help young people to lift their spirit that their art will not be wasted),” Avila said.

Hoping for the continuity of such programs, he expressed optimism that similar initiatives would be organized in the future.

"Unta aduna pay sunod nga ingon ani puhon (I hope there will be more of this in the future)," he added.

Keeping the Doors Open

The exhibit will run for the entire month of February at the Cebu Provincial Hall, offering the public a chance to view, appreciate, and support the works of Cebuano artists while celebrating National Arts Month through a collective display of local creativity and cultural pride. (Jasten Arrogante, BiPSU intern)