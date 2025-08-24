Cebu celebrates International Dog Day with ‘Paws of Love’

ANIMAL welfare advocates, pet owners and volunteers gathered at Central Park in Cebu Business Park on Aug. 22–23, 2025 for “Paws of Love,” a two-day event that raised awareness and support for stray dogs in Cebu.

Held days before the International Dog Day (Aug. 26), the initiative was organized by the Cebu Creators Circle in partnership with Cebu Business Park and the Ayala Property Management Corp.

Proceeds from the event went to Happy Tails Philippines, a non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes stray animals.

The event opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. on Aug. 22, led by community leaders, business partners and animal welfare advocates.

Attendees participated in a variety of activities, including a pet food donation drive that aimed to collect 700 kilos of dog food. Free anti-rabies vaccinations were offered from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday to promote responsible pet ownership. Local influencers hosted a bazaar featuring preloved items and trending products, while musical acts such as Baihaus kept the atmosphere festive.

“Paws of Love is more than just an event — it’s a movement to show that compassion extends beyond people and into the lives of animals who depend on us,” said Andrew Doyzkie Buenaviaje, founding president of Cebu Creators Circle.

“Through the collective effort of creators, businesses, and the community, we believe we can create lasting change for Cebu’s stray animals while inspiring more responsible and compassionate care,” he added.

For her part, Mary Catherine “Claire” Codilla, the group’s director for community, said the event provided a platform for people who wanted to help but didn’t know how.

“When it comes to animal welfare, so many people are actually willing to help — they just need a platform. That’s why we created ‘Paws of Love’ with Happy Tails Philippines. It’s an event where people can volunteer, donate, and celebrate together while making an impact for Cebu’s stray animals,” she said.

Hazel Aguisanda, founding president of Happy Tails Philippines, described the event as a “beacon of hope” for the many strays in Cebu.

“Every day, we see the struggles of stray and abandoned dogs — from hunger to neglect. Events like Paws of Love not only provide food and medical care for our rescues, but also remind us that the community is with us in this fight. Together, we can give these dogs a second chance at the lives they deserve,” she said.

All donations and event proceeds will fund food, veterinary care and shelter for rescued animals under Happy Tails’ care.

“Paws of Love” welcomed pet lovers, families and the general public, emphasizing that everyone can play a role in building a more compassionate Cebu — for people and pets alike.

Individuals who are interested to place their pledge may visit: https://tinyurl.com/PledgeForPaws.