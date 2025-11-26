Cebu celebs turn the Christmas ball into a celebration of style, charity

Christmas glows differently when shared. At “Star Magical Christmas: Sleigh the Night” on Nov. 23, 2025, the biggest stars lit up the evening. Their brilliance shimmered far beyond the sparkle of holiday finery. The celebration was for the young patients of the Philippine General Hospital Pediatric Unit and for the families uplifted by the Sagip Kapamilya Foundation.

This season asks us to look beyond ribbons and ornaments. To see the people who need hope the most, and these stars answered through presence, purpose and fashion that spoke louder than fabric.

Cebu’s very own stars embraced the night. Their looks carried not just style but tangible tokens of joy for children in need.

Here’s how they turned the spirit of giving into a visual symphony of Christmas style.