Cebu celebs turn the Christmas ball into a celebration of style, charity

Christmas glows differently when shared. At “Star Magical Christmas: Sleigh the Night” on Nov. 23, 2025, the biggest stars lit up the evening. Their brilliance shimmered far beyond the sparkle of holiday finery. The celebration was for the young patients of the Philippine General Hospital Pediatric Unit and for the families uplifted by the Sagip Kapamilya Foundation.
This season asks us to look beyond ribbons and ornaments. To see the people who need hope the most, and these stars answered through presence, purpose and fashion that spoke louder than fabric.
Cebu’s very own stars embraced the night. Their looks carried not just style but tangible tokens of joy for children in need.
Here’s how they turned the spirit of giving into a visual symphony of Christmas style.
Kai Montinola
She arrived in a molten-gold masterpiece by Jot Losa, a halter-neck ball gown sculpted with a gathered bodice that cascaded into a cloud-like skirt. Carrying a plush toy tucked in her arm reflected her night’s true purpose, giving joy to children. Polished glam by Paul Unating completed the ensemble, radiant and festive.
Rain Celmar
Rain graced the carpet in a lavender halter gown by AJ Javier, adorned with delicate, shimmering floral embellishments from neckline to hem. Soft waves framed her face, and glowing makeup by Gelo Dumlao enhanced her youthful refinement. Complementing her plush lamb accessory, destined for a child in need, Rain’s look perfectly balanced elegance with the heartwarming spirit of the night.
Kim Chiu
Kim stepped out in a sleek, shimmering ivory gown marrying timeless elegance with modern glamour. The corset-style bodice offered delicate sparkle near the neckline, flowing into a crystal-studded column silhouette. Luminous makeup elevated the ensemble, while a brown teddy bear she carried added a festive note that captures the heart of the holiday celebration.
Aiah Arceta and Mikha Lim
Aiah embodied contemporary sophistication in a liquid-silver gown that caught every glimmer of light in the room. The sculpted fit, plunging neckline, and strategic side cut-out created a stunning balance of boldness and refinement, while her long, glossy waves softened the gown’s striking architecture.
Mikha wore a sleek black strapless gown adorned with intricate silver embellishments across the chest and upper torso. The ornate, almost floral detailing stood out beautifully against the deep black fabric. Her long, straight dark hair fell neatly over her shoulders, complemented by bold red lipstick that added a glamorous, polished touch. Poised and confident, her presence perfectly matched the elegance of her outfit. Meanwhile, the BINI members carried plushies in various colors and sizes, which added a heartwarming touch to the evening.
Kyle Echarri
Kyle brought a charming twist to menswear with a powder-blue suit defined by relaxed, elongated lines exuding retro-inspired ease. The soft-structured jacket and draped trousers paired effortlessly with a crisp white shirt, while a deep red tie added a thoughtful seasonal pop. His round, black-framed glasses lent an intellectual, vintage style, but the true scene-stealer was the medium-sized teddy bear he carried, destined for a child’s embrace.