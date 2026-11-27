THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Small Business Corporation (SB Corp.) have formalized a multi-year partnership to expand access to financing and business support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Cebu amid rising operating costs and cash flow constraints.

The partnership seeks to help entrepreneurs access government-backed financing through information campaigns, business orientations, application guidance and referrals.

CCCI president Regan Rex King said the collaboration comes at a critical time as smaller businesses face higher fuel and electricity prices and wages.

He cited enterprises that secure purchase orders but lack working capital to finance production while waiting 30 to 60 days for customers to pay.

“They have the orders, the purchase orders, but they do not have the funds because the orders will be paid after 30 days or 60 days,” King said.

Without adequate financing, businesses risk losing opportunities to fulfill additional orders and expand despite having confirmed customers, he added.

CCCI hopes to work with SB Corp. and the Department of Trade and Industry to identify local enterprises’ financing needs and ensure government assistance reaches those that need it.

With around 1,000 members, the chamber serves as a link between businesses and institutions that can address their concerns, King said.

Meanwhile, SB Corp. president Robert C. Bastillo said the partnership extends the corporation’s collaboration with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and its regional chambers. The national-level agreement with PCCI was signed earlier this year in Manila.

The Visayas has the largest portfolio among SB Corp.’s five regional offices, with Cebu accounting for a significant share, Bastillo said.

He said the corporation aims to make its financing and business support programs more responsive to enterprises involved in employment, manufacturing, supply chains and exports.

Many chamber-affiliated businesses supply manufacturers, supermarkets and shopping malls. Their exposure to larger supply chains makes it difficult to immediately adjust prices when production and operating costs rise, he said.

Bastillo cautioned businesses against excessive price increases, saying these could undermine competitiveness and add to the burden on consumers. SB Corp. also seeks to help enterprises assess operating expenses and make price adjustments based on actual cost increases.

Under the agreement, CCCI will disseminate information on SB Corp.’s financing programs, eligibility requirements and application procedures. It will also organize online and in-person orientations and refer interested applicants to the corporation.

SB Corp., meanwhile, will provide updated program information, application templates and checklists, make resource persons available for orientations and designate a focal person to handle inquiries and referrals.

Bastillo described the agreement as a multi-year commitment.

King said the partnership aims to help Cebu MSMEs secure financing to sustain operations, fulfill business commitments and pursue expansion, strengthening the province’s position as an investment and business hub. / ABC