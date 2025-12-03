Cebu Chamber sets Tokyo mission for 2026

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) plans to bring a public-private delegation to Tokyo in February 2026 to deepen business ties with Japan and explore technology solutions aligned with Cebu’s development priorities.

The mission forms part of the chamber’s push to expand international linkages after earlier engagements with Japanese institutions on healthcare, infrastructure and disaster resilience.

Tokyo was selected for its leadership in medical innovation and flood-control systems — areas Cebu aims to strengthen in the long term.

“This mission aims to build strategic partnerships and explore collaborations while providing delegates firsthand exposure to Japan’s best practices in healthcare innovation, technology and digital transformation, and flood mitigation and urban resiliency,” the chamber said in a statement.

According to Cebu City News, CCCI invited Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival to join the two-day trade and healthcare mission on Feb. 25–26. CCCI’s Bernard Sia, head of business development, and Pedro Delantar, vice president for international affairs, met with Archival on Dec. 1 to brief him on the objectives.

The trade mission will feature a healthcare technology showcase by Japanese companies. Sia said several of the solutions may support Cebu’s public health programmes.

The chamber is also coordinating with the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce to arrange meetings with Tokyo City Government officials, with flood-mitigation strategies high on the agenda. Tokyo is known for its extensive underground flood-control systems.

Delantar said CCCI will facilitate discussions with Tokyo-based contractors and organise a site visit to flood-control facilities to help Cebu evaluate possible models.

The chamber also invited Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, citing the province’s priority to upgrade its healthcare system.

According to Capitol PIO, Baricuatro, a staunch healthcare advocate, expressed her willingness to join the CCCI and other delegates from Cebu.

“We are hopeful that we can bring a delegation from the city and the province to meet with the Tokyo City Government and the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce,” Sia said.

According to CCCI, participants of the trade mission will join courtesy visits, learning exchanges and benchmarking sessions on healthcare and flood-control systems, alongside networking with potential partners and technology prov-

iders. / KOC