Cebu Chess Hub slates 4th Open Rapid tourney

The Cebu Chess Hub is thrilled to announce its 4th Open Rapid Chess Tournament, set to take place on August 24-25, 2024, at GMall of Cebu.

This exciting event promises intense competition, generous cash prizes, and prestigious trophies.

The tournament will be in a 9-round Swiss System format with a time control of 30 minutes and a 10-second increment per move.

Prizes at stake in the tournament are P5,000 for the champion, P3,000 for the second placer, and P2,000 for the No. 3 finisher. The top three winners will also receive trophies.

The fourth placer, on the other hand, will go home with P1,000, while the fifth finisher will receive P700. The sixth to 10th placers will get P500 each.

Special prizes of P1,000 each will also be given to the Top Senior participant, Top Female competitor, and Top Kiddie student in the tourney.

With no onsite registration available, interested participants are encouraged to register on line via the QR code before the deadline on August 22, 2024. Registration fee is pegged at P300.

National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) membership ID is also a requirement for registration.

This tournament is a fantastic opportunity for chess players of all ages and skill levels to showcase their talents and compete for top honors.

Don’t miss out on this thrilling event! For more information and registration details, please visit the Cebu Chess Hub’s official Facebook page or contact Mark Mangubat directly. / LBG