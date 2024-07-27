Cebu Chess Hub tourney kicks off

The Cebu Chess Hub 2nd Open Standard Tournament kicked off on Friday, July 26, 2024.

This International Chess Federation (Fide)-rated tournament features two former Chess Olympians -- International Master (IM) Torben Sorensen from Malta and IM Rico Mascariñas of the Philippines.

Sorensen played in the 2008 and 2010 Chess Olympiads ,while Mascariñas won a gold medal at board 2 at the 1982 Lucerne Olympiad. Mascariñas represented the Philippines in eight Olympiads.

There are 33 players with Fide rating in this tournament held at the GMall of Cebu, while a total of 82 players joined the competition. / PR