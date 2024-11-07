Cebu choreographers defend Pasigarbo amid candidate’s plan to halt it

A CEBU-BASED choreographers group expressed support to the continuation of “Pasigarbo sa Sugbo” following a gubernatorial candidate’s plan to stop it if she will be elected in the 2025 midterm polls.

The Cebu Choreographers Association (CCA) disagreed on Thursday, November 7, with gubernatorial bet Pamela "Pam" Baricuatro’s statement on November 5 that Cebu Province is just wasting its resources by holding the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and Suroy-Suroy Sugbo.

Baricuatro said these events are not all about culture and heritage.

The CCA said though that the events bring economic opportunities.

“It also creates significant livelihood opportunities for diverse sectors -- choreographers, dance masters, costume designers, visual artists, filmmakers, carpenters and numerous other individuals who contribute to the event,” it said in a statement issued Thursday, November 7.

It added that stopping Pasigarbo and Suroy-Suroy will deprive the sectors relying on these programs and projects their means of livelihood.

The group said that Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has not neglected other essential projects, addressing the needs of other sectors.

“Her remarks suggest a lack of understanding of the balance required to lead effectively — a balance that Governor Garcia demonstrates by supporting cultural initiatives while prioritizing essential services, including water, power, health, education, agriculture, food production, welfare for women, children, and the elderly, business development, and environmental conservation,” the CCA added. (EHP)