Cebu Citizens-Press Council (CCPC) statement on alleged use of physical force against news reporters covering the arrival and installation of Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy

REPORTERS and photographers covering the arrival and installation of Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy Cebu at Pier 1 on September 28 and at Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on September 30 were allegedly "subjected to physical force and harassment."

The abuses were still being documented as we speak. What is confirmed is that the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ) has formally denounced the abuses, allegedly committed by members of a volunteer group. The journalists, the complaint said, were "forcefully shoved, struck with instruments, and otherwise harassed" during the media coverage. The beat reporters were beaten up, not funny.

The reporters, used to the problem of covering such an event, know only too well the occasional lapses and difficulties of crowd control. What they suffered from in the two events welcoming Archbishop Uy must have been excessive, which prompted CFBJ to condemn as "unacceptable."

Bits of irony fly from the abuse, which we must condemn quickly, whatever liability, if any, the perpetrators may ultimately face:

[] The suspects are not police but civilian volunteers who belong to a group called Kabalikat 940 Metro Cebu whose mission is "to serve humanity."

[] The volunteers are accused of using violence to protect a servant leader of God, a man of peace whose person and title abhor violence.

The beat reporters were not misbehaving protesters gone wild, who had to be forced back and contained.

[] The "incident" occurred during, and two days after, Cebu Press Freedom Week, an ugly sidelight and footnote to the celebration of the rights of news media.

The alleged abuse may not violate free press and free speech. It surely can lead to a culture of suppression nurtured by violence.

The Cebu City Police Office can clarify its policy and safeguards on the use of volunteers.

The public, especially the church's flock, welcomes enlightenment from the new archbishop.

Pachico A. Seares

CCPC executive director