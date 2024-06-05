Cebu City ‘90% ready’ for Palarong Pambansa

CEBU City’s Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has instructed contractors to have all facilities ready for the Palarong Pambansa two weeks before the delegates’ arrival.

In a press conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Garcia said the preparations for the Palaro are almost done.

“We are already about 90 percent. That’s my honest assessment. Gamay na lang gyud kaayo (There are few works left), (and) we will be done,” Garcia said.

He said the contractor for the oval track promised that the project would be completed within 15 days.

“The oval, ang ilang promise nako was that now they are already at the second layer...they will finish about four to five days...and one week for cure and after that, magbutang sila sa linya...another three to four days,” Garcia said.

(The oval, they promised me that now they are already at the second layer...they will finish about four to five days...and one week for cure and after that, they will put the lines...another three to four days.)

Garcia met with several stakeholders for the Palarong Pambansa at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Wednesday.

He said the oval track is expected to be completed on June 20, 2024.

In a chat message on Wednesday, Cebu City Sports Commission Chairman John Pages also believed that the 90 percent readiness Garcia is referring to includes the usage of the 60 playing venues and 22 billeting quarters.

“I agree with Acting Mayor Raymond. The successful hosting of the Cviraa (Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association) has also given us more confidence and experience for July,” Pages said.

Asked if the remaining 10 percent of work is on the oval track, Pages said “yes.”

“Including the oval track, Acting Mayor Raymond means the total preparations (since last year)...we are not too far away from being 100 percent ready,” Pages added.

Pages said all works related to Palarong Pambansa were given a hard deadline on June 24, 2024.

The Palarong Pambansa 2024 is scheduled to take place from July 6 to 17, 2024.

The schedule of events includes delegate arrivals spanning July 6 and 7, with solidarity meetings and refresher courses occurring on

July 7 and 8.

July 9 marks the opening ceremony at the CCSC, followed by a one-day break on July 10 before the official commencement of the 28-sport competition from July 11 to 15.

The closing ceremony, on July 16, is expected to be held at the South Road Properties, the venue of Sinulog 2024, with athletic delegations departing on July 17.

Cebu City first hosted the Palarong Pambansa in 1954, then hosted it for the second time in 1994 and for the third time, in 2024, for the 64th edition of the sporting event.

Billeting quarters

Abellana National School, equipped with 140 classrooms, will accommodate officiating officials during the event.

City Central Elementary and High School, boasting 128 classrooms, will be designated for Central Visayas.

CCDA Gothong Elementary and High School, featuring 178 classrooms, will serve as the billeting quarters for Davao Region.

Don Sergio Osmeña Memorial National High School, with 89 classrooms, will be allocated for Bicol Region.

Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elementary School, with 86 classrooms, will be designated for Ilocos Region.

Don Vicente Rama High School, with 117 classrooms, will host delegates from Eastern Visayas. Pardo Elementary and High School, totaling 152 classrooms, will accommodate participants from Mimaropa.

Guadalupe Elementary School, with 158 classrooms, will be assigned to Western Visayas.

Labangon Elementary School, equipped with 95 classrooms, will be designated for Zamboanga Peninsula.

Lahug Elementary and High School, featuring a total of 95 classrooms, will be allocated for the Caraga Region.

Mabolo Elementary School, with 81 classrooms, will accommodate participants from the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Mabolo National High School and Bagong Lipunan Elementary School, together equipped with 94 classrooms, will host delegates from Central Luzon.

Punta Princesa Elementary School, boasting 105 classrooms, will be designated forNorthern Mindanao.

Ramon Duterte National Memorial High School, featuring 83 classrooms, will accommodate participants from Calabarzon.

Zapatera Elementary and Night High School, having a combined total of 114 classrooms, will serve delegates from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

San Nicolas Elementary School, equipped with 109 classrooms, will be allocated for Cagayan Valley.

Talamban Elementary and High School, featuring a total of 182 classrooms, will continue to host delegates from the Barmm.

Tisa Elementary and High School, totaling 141 classrooms, will accommodate participants from Soccsksargen.

Tejero Elementary and High School have been reserved as billeting quarters. / AML