Cebu City accelerates renewables amid national energy emergency

FOLLOWING President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s declaration of a state of emergency on energy, Cebu City officials began coordinating with national agencies to ensure service continuity and mitigate power and fuel constraints.

The City Government assured the public that contingency measures are in place to maintain stable delivery of essential services, including fuel supply, transportation and basic commodities.

In an earlier interview, Mayor Nestor Archival said the local government had begun power-saving initiatives at City Hall.

Power-saving steps at City Hall

Measures include shutting down air-conditioning units at noon, which previously saved about P80,000 a month. By 4 p.m., elevators and lights in selected offices are turned off to reduce consumption.

These steps complement the City’s energy-efficiency partnership with the Department of Energy (DOE).

Renewable energy partnership

Under a five-year memorandum of agreement, Cebu City aims to cut energy consumption in government facilities by 10 percent through renewable solutions.

The initiative, “Solar Solutions for Government: Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy in Public Buildings,” involves installing solar photovoltaic systems, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging stations. The City Council approved the agreement on Feb. 23, 2026, through a resolution authored by Councilors Dave Tumulak and Joel Garganera.

However, the installations have yet to begin.

The program addresses the City’s P200 million annual electricity bill. Archival, an advocate of renewable energy, previously authored an ordinance institutionalizing solar power in city operations.

Under the agreement, the DOE will provide technical assistance and conduct energy audits. The City Government will designate an energy efficiency officer and develop a Local Energy Efficiency and Conservation Plan.

The City has recorded early gains from renewable initiatives. In August 2025, a 300-kilowatt solar system at the Department of General Services Complex cut electricity costs by 70 percent.

Electric transport push

Future projects include a 700-kilowatt solar installation at the Legislative Building and the conversion of the Cebu City Public Library into a solar-powered facility.

Cebu City is also exploring electric buses as part of its sustainability efforts. Archival said the City ordered two buses for City Hall use, expected to arrive between May and June.

He said shifting to electric buses cushions the impact of fuel shortages and reduces costs, as electric vehicles run on cheaper electricity and require less maintenance.

The City currently operates two electric buses donated by the Aboitiz Foundation.

To support the transition, the City plans to install a solar-powered fast-charging station at the Department of Public Services area.

Archival said that within the next year and a half, the executive, legislative and Association of Barangay Councils buildings will be running on solar energy.

Marcos declared a state of national energy emergency Tuesday, March 24, citing Middle East conflict that threatens global oil supply.

The declaration authorizes energy conservation measures and a whole-of-government response through the UPLIFT program. The emergency will remain in effect for one year. / CAV