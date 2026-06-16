Cebu City allocates P30M to help upland farms fight El Niño threat

THE Cebu City Government has started rolling out a P30-million emergency fund to protect mountain farms from a long dry spell. Weather experts warn that a developing El Niño weather pattern is highly likely to strengthen later this year.

Local officials began preparing early to ensure that mountain farmers have enough water to keep their crops alive and protect the City's food supply.

The rising risk of a strong El Niño

During a media forum on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Cebu City Agriculturist Joey Baclayon said the City began preparing in January. This came after warnings from the state weather bureau, Pagasa, about the rising threat of El Niño.

“Upon learning about the possibility of dry conditions this year, we immediately conducted barangay caravans and information campaigns for our farmers,” Baclayon said.

The situation is becoming more urgent. Al Quiblat, the chief of the Pagasa-Mactan Weather Bureau, revealed there is now an 80 percent chance that El Niño will become a full-blown event before the year ends.

Currently, the country is under the third level of the El Niño warning because ocean temperatures in the tropical Pacific have risen past normal levels.

“In fact, El Niño conditions are already present in the tropical Pacific, which means there is an 80 percent chance that El Niño will develop into a full-blown event before the end of the year,” Quiblat said.

Weather models show the dry spell could become moderate to strong between September and November. There is also a 30 percent chance it could become very strong and last into early next year.

Early warnings in the mountain villages

The threat is already hitting home in Cebu City's mountain barangays, which grow much of the City's fresh food. While severe damage has not happened yet, initial checks show that around 663 farmers across 19 upland villages are already feeling the effects.

Data from the City Agriculture Department (CAD) shows an average crop damage of 13 percent across the surveyed areas. Some villages have been hit much harder than others:

Budlaan: 51.91 percent crop damage

Tagbao: 45.59 percent crop damage

Tabunan: 42.69 percent crop damage

Agsungot: 42 percent crop damage

The City is still checking other mountain areas, including Adlaon, Lusaran, Sirao, Sudlon 2, Sapangdaku, Buhisan, Binaliw, Busay, and Toong. In total, Cebu City has about 13,167 registered farmers living across 28 upland barangays.

How the P30-million fund will be used

To fight the dry spell, the City approved P30 million under Supplemental Budget 1. The money will go directly toward water and farming projects to help communities stay resilient.

The funds will cover fixing old irrigation systems, building new water facilities, and setting up solar-powered water pumps. The City is also working with the Metro Cebu Water District to bring in mobile water-filtering tanks if shortages get worse.

“The bigger concern in the uplands is not only farm irrigation but also potable water for residents,” Baclayon said.

In addition to water systems, the City is preparing ₱5,000 in cash assistance for each affected farmer. They are also building three large greenhouse units for local farming groups to help save water and protect crops from extreme heat.

“Greenhouses help conserve water and protect crops from extreme weather,” Baclayon explained.

Protecting the City's food supply

Despite the looming heatwave, Baclayon shared that Cebu City's mountain farms are still producing well and keeping local markets stocked. Right now, Cebu City farmers supply about 40 percent of the City's total vegetable needs, while the rest comes from nearby provinces.

“So far, we have not seen any significant decline in market supply,” Baclayon said.

By releasing these funds and setting up water systems early, Cebu City aims to protect its thousands of farmers and ensure that fresh food keeps flowing to urban residents throughout the dry months ahead./ CAV with Jhoyenn Sumayang, April Vince Villacorta, Justin John Bugtai, CNU Interns