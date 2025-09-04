Cebu City allots P41M for river cleanup

TORRENTIAL rains pounded Cebu City for days last July 2025, submerging both downtown and upland barangays. Major roads were impassable, houses were flooded, and commuters were stranded as the downpour, intensified by Tropical Depression Crising, overwhelmed drainage systems. Classes and sea travel were suspended.

The City Council later declared a state of calamity, freeing up emergency funds for rescue, relief and quick desilting operations.

For many city residents, it was déjà vu. Flooding has become an all-too-familiar crisis, fueled by seasonal rains, clogged rivers, rapid urban growth and outdated drainage infrastructure. The July floods cost the city P15 million in quick response funds just for emergency clearing. But leaders say it’s time for a more permanent fix.

Big question

What is Cebu City’s P41-million river cleanup project, and how will it help reduce flooding?

Plan for prevention

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, the council approved a P41-million river rehabilitation project. The money, drawn from an unspent balance of the 2024 disaster management fund, will finance large-scale desilting in rivers that cut through Lahug, Kamputhaw, Tejero, Guadalupe and Parian. Drainage systems in other flood-prone zones identified during the July calamity will also be targeted.

The Department of Engineering and Public Works, working with the Department of Public Services, will oversee inspections, technical planning and manpower deployment. Mayor Nestor Archival has proposed using amphibious desilting machines to accelerate the cleanup.

Preparing beyond cleanup

Councilor Dave Tumulak, who sponsored the measure for the cleanup project, said the initiative is about more than clearing waterways. He also pushed for the purchase of heavy equipment — excavators, bulldozers, tractors and dredging machines — so the City can respond faster when storms hit again.

Officials stress that engineering solutions alone will not suffice. Waste segregation, responsible disposal and climate preparedness among residents remain crucial in keeping rivers unclogged and communities safer.

Why it matters

Flooding in Cebu City is more than a nuisance. It damages property, disrupts livelihoods, endangers lives and spreads disease through contaminated water. The P41-million project is an investment in prevention, but its success depends on both government resources and public cooperation.

How can residents help

City officials emphasize that flood prevention isn’t just about government spending. Archival urged public cooperation on waste segregation and climate preparedness. Improper waste disposal remains a key factor behind clogged waterways.

Looking ahead

Cebu City is betting that cleaner rivers, stronger equipment and better preparedness will help avoid another horrific flooding. But with heavier rains expected in the years ahead, the city’s resilience will rest on whether both officials and citizens can keep pace with the challenges of a changing climate. / EHP