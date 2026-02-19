Cebu City and CCLEX revive talks for P3B Guadalupe Ramp

CEBU City officials and managers of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) have officially restarted talks to build the long-awaited "Guadalupe Ramp." This P3-billion project is being called the "missing link" needed to fix heavy traffic at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed the update after meeting with CCLEX President Allan Alfon and Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan. The goal is to create a more direct path for drivers traveling between the city and Mactan.

Traffic

The proposed ramp will connect the main CCLEX bridge directly to V. Rama Avenue and extend toward Barangay Guadalupe. This means many drivers will no longer have to pass through the crowded SRP coastal road.

“This will significantly help decongest traffic,” Mayor Archival explained. He noted that people coming from V. Rama can go straight to the bridge, while those coming from Mactan can head to Guadalupe without getting stuck in SRP traffic.

Main obstacles

The project was first proposed a few years ago but stopped because of "right-of-way" issues. This means there is not enough clear land yet to build the road because several families are currently living on the government-owned property and riverbanks where the ramp needs to go.

To solve this, the city has formed a Technical Working Group (TWG). This team will focus on:

Social Impact: Identifying how many families are affected.

Relocation: Finding proper housing for residents living along the creek and the construction area.

Timeline: Setting a real date for when construction can finally begin.

Keeping the bridge safe

While the ramp is the big news, the board also checked on how the current 8.9-kilometer bridge is doing. They reviewed a safety report called the "International Roughness Index," which measures how smooth and safe the road surface is for drivers.

Other topics discussed included:

Toll Rates: Reviewing if the current prices are fair for the cost of running the bridge.

Traffic Rules: Making sure Cebu City traffic officers have the power to enforce rules on the expressway.

Big Events: Setting safety rules for international marathons and other events held on the bridge.

Even though a start date for construction hasn't been set yet, forming the new technical team is the biggest step forward for this project in over two years. Once finished, the ramp promises to save time for thousands of commuters and make traveling across the city much smoother.