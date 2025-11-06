Cebu City appeals for volunteers, donations for Tino victims

THE Cebu City Government is appealing for volunteers and donations to help accelerate relief operations for families affected by Typhoon Tino, especially those in mountain barangays still isolated by road blockages.

To support the effort, the City has opened a volunteer repacking hub at the Cebu City Hall complex, in front of the Legislative Building.

The site began operations on Wednesday, November 5, with early volunteers sorting, labeling, and packing food and essential items for distribution to hard-hit communities.

City officials said the repacking and dispatch operations are being synchronized with road clearing convoys to ensure relief reaches affected areas as soon as roads become passable.

Donations and volunteer help are both urgently needed to sustain the city’s ongoing relief missions.

How to Volunteer

Individuals and groups who wish to volunteer may go directly to Cebu City Hall and sign in at the donation and repacking area in front of the Legislative Building.

On-site marshals and staff from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) will assist with registration and task assignments.

Repacking starts at 8 a.m. daily, with rolling tasks throughout the day depending on the arrival of supplies and dispatch schedules.

Volunteers are advised to bring a valid ID, wear comfortable clothing and closed shoes, and if available, bring gloves and face masks. Hydration is also encouraged.

Teams from schools, offices, and civic organizations are welcome. Group leaders are advised to register their teams on-site so they can be assigned to a station together.

What to Donate

The City Government is also accepting in-kind donations to replenish its stock of relief goods. The priority needs include: