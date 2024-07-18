Cebu City approves creation of office for ‘habal-habal’

An office for drivers and passengers of motorcycle taxis, or habal-habal, will be created soon in Cebu City.

The ordinance, which was authored by Councilor Rey Gealon, committee on laws, ordinances and styling chairman, and Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., committee on trade, commerce and entrepreneurship chairman, was approved by members of the City Council during its regular session last Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

The new office will be called the Motorcycle-for-Hire Riders and Motorcycle Riders Coordinating and Welfare Office (MMCWO).

One of the main objectives of the MMCWO is to implement policies and initiatives to protect habal-habal drivers and passengers.

It will also be responsible for compiling a list of habal-habal drivers and actively collaborating with driver associations and organizations.

However, details regarding the appointment of the executive director and the location of the office have not yet been provided.

To ensure passengers can easily recognize “legitimate” habal-habal drivers, the City Government has provided them with reflectorized vests with matching numbers.

Last February, Mayor Michael Rama, who is currently serving a six-month preventive suspension order, distributed vests to habal-habal drivers accredited by the City Hall or who belong to the Cebu City Habal-Habal Drivers Association. / Kenneth King Gonzales, UP Cebu Intern