Cebu City approves P10.3M in aid for northern Cebu earthquake survivors

THE Cebu City Council has officially cleared the release of more than P10.3 million to help northern Cebu towns recover from a devastating earthquake. The funding, approved during a regular session on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, aims to support local governments still rebuilding after the disasters of the previous year.

Helping our neighbors recover

The resolution, sponsored by Councilor Dave Tumulak, authorizes Mayor Nestor Archival to distribute a total of P10,377,768.30. These funds were collected from donations sent to the Cebu City Government between November 2025 and February 2026.

This financial boost is intended to help the affected areas with their ongoing relief, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts as they move forward from the crisis.

Where the aid is going

The money will be shared among several local government units (LGUs) based on their needs. Under the approved plan:

* Bogo City: Receiving the largest share of 18% (approx. P1.86 million).

* Daanbantayan and San Remigio: 16% each.

* Medellin: 15%.

* Sogod: 11%.

* Tabogon and Borbon: 7% each.

* Catmon and Tabuelan: 5% each.

Remembering the impact

The aid comes in response to the massive magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck offshore near Bogo City on the night of September 30, 2025. The disaster was one of the most destructive in recent memory, leaving more than 70 people dead and over a thousand others injured.

Beyond the human toll, the shaking caused severe damage to critical infrastructure. Roads, bridges, historic churches, and government buildings were hit hard, disrupting essential services for thousands of residents across the region.

Moving forward

With the Council’s approval now finalized, the city government is expected to begin releasing the cash assistance immediately. This move highlights the continued solidarity between Cebu City and its neighboring towns as they work together to restore the communities broken by the quake. (EHP)