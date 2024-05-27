Cebu City asserts jurisdiction over port extension area

Also read: Acting mayor questions port project

In a press conference on Monday, May 27, 2024, Garcia stated that despite the Cebu Port Authority (CPA)’s claim that the port is outside the jurisdiction of Cebu City, the city maintains that it is within its jurisdiction.

“I think the proper thing to do is to jointly file a case in court to determine who really has the right among both parties,” Garcia said.

Garcia noted that the CPA has not submitted applications for building permits.

“I don’t think they have applied,” Garcia said.

He also mentioned that they have not discussed giving the go-ahead for the construction of the port extension.

Garcia said he asked the CPA to present their plans to the city council and the Culture Historical Affairs Commission.

“Ako giingnan nga pakit-a intawn mi sa plano kay it is very near a historical site,” Garcia said.

He added that they agreed not to discuss or argue about the ownership of the three properties that are currently in litigation.

Furthermore, Garcia said they agreed to enter a joint development for the three properties, which are the Compania Maritima, Puso Village, and Mechanical Parking.

He mentioned that they plan to develop these areas for tourism, employment, and entrepreneurship purposes. (AML)