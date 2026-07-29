Cebu City backs proposal to put EV chargers in gas stations

CEBU City could soon make driving electric vehicles much easier. A new proposal encourages local gasoline stations to install at least two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations each to support cleaner transportation.

Councilor Edgardo Labella II authored the measure to help drivers switch from gas-powered cars to electric models. He noted that gasoline stations are already conveniently located along major roads and across local barangays.

Fighting traffic and air pollution

The proposal aims to tackle Cebu City’s growing traffic volume and air quality concerns by making clean transportation more accessible. Having reliable places to plug in could convince more residents to go electric.

“The availability of accessible EV charging infrastructure at strategically located sites such as gasoline stations would significantly ease range anxiety among current and prospective EV owners and encourage a faster shift to electric mobility,” the resolution stated.

Supporting national EV laws

The local resolution builds on Republic Act No. 11697, also known as the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (Evida). Under Evida, gas stations are required to set aside space for EV charging facilities, but the law does not set a specific number of chargers.

Labella’s measure encourages station operators to take the next step by installing at least two working chargers.

To help gas stations comply, the proposal asks local agencies—including the City Treasurer's Office, City Planning and Development Office, and Cebu City Transportation Office—to team up with national bodies like the Department of Energy (DOE 7) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI 7) for technical assistance and faster permitting.

New business opportunities for gas stations

Adding EV chargers is not just good for the environment—it could also be great for business. The proposal points out that charging stations can draw in new customers, increase the time drivers spend at local shops, and open up partnerships with charging technology companies.

All installations would still need to follow national standards set by the DOE and Evida rules.

A nationwide push for electric mobility

This local movement comes as the national government works to speed up the rollout of EV infrastructure across the Philippines. Department of Energy Director Patrick Aquino stated that the agency is partnering with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Public Works and Highways, and Anti-Red Tape Authority to shorten permit processing times.

The DOE aims to boost the number of EV charging stations across the country from about 1,600 to 7,000 by 2028, paving the way for a cleaner and greener future on the road. CAV