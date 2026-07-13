Cebu City bans entry, exit of pork products

THE Cebu City Government has imposed a temporary ban on the entry and exit of live swine, locally produced pork, pork products and swine by-products to prevent the introduction and transmission of African swine fever (ASF) in the city.

Mayor Nestor Archival signed Executive Order (EO) 086 on Friday, July 10, 2026, to enforce the strict biosecurity measure.

The directive follows Provincial Executive Order 39 signed by the Office of the Governor of Cebu, which imposes a 45-day ban on the entry of live hogs, pork and pork products from Negros Island and other ASF-affected areas.

Clearances

Under EO 086, the movement of live swine and pork products will only be allowed if authorized by the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF). Shipments must be accompanied by complete veterinary permits, shipping documents, laboratory certifications and other required biosecurity clearances in accordance with national laws and regulations.

The EO also creates the Cebu City African Swine Fever Task Force to strengthen the City’s ASF prevention and control efforts.

The DVMF will chair the task force, which includes representatives from the City Agriculture Office, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Legal Office, Cebu City Police Office (PNP), City Traffic Operations Management Office, Bantay Dagat and the Public Information Office.

Task force

National agencies and private sector partners will also join the multi-sectoral body, including the Bureau of Animal Industry–Veterinary Quarantine Services 7, Department of Agriculture, Cebu Port Authority, Philippine Coast Guard, Cebu City Hog Raisers Association and the Central Visayas Pork Producers Association.

The task force is mandated to conduct inspections, surveillance and monitoring at ports, checkpoints, markets, slaughterhouses and other points of entry to ensure compliance with quarantine, biosecurity and disease-control protocols.

Members will also coordinate public information campaigns, recommend additional measures to the City Government when necessary and submit regular progress reports.

Inspections

All public markets, slaughterhouses, meat shops, supermarkets, groceries, restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments engaged in the sale or distribution of live swine, pork and pork products must present documentary requirements upon demand. These include veterinary health certificates, shipping permits and meat inspection certificates.

Business owners, operators and personnel must report suspected ASF cases, unusual swine deaths, undocumented pork products, or violations of the order to the DVMF and the task force within 24 hours of discovery.

Failure or refusal to comply with the documentary and reporting requirements may result in administrative and legal sanctions.

Penalties

These penalties include the seizure and disposal of non-compliant products, closure of establishments and the revocation or non-renewal of business permits, without prejudice to criminal action under existing laws.

The EO also states that ASF prevention measures under EO 1, 2, 3 and 5, Series of 2023, as well as existing DVMF regulations, quarantine protocols and biosecurity measures, shall remain in effect unless expressly modified by EO 086. / GERVIE PALUGA, UP CEBU INTERN