Cebu City bans gambling ads

THE Cebu City Council has imposed a total ban on all forms of gambling advertisements within the city’s jurisdiction. In a resolution approved on Dec. 16, 2025, the legislative body prohibited the promotion of gambling through billboards, posters, LED screens, printed materials, and sponsored events. The ban extends to the digital realm, covering online and social media advertisements.

WHY IT MATTERS. The move, authored by City Councilor Joel Garganera, is driven by concerns over public welfare. Garganera explained that the proliferation of gambling ads has contributed to problem gambling and household financial strain.

He pointed out that online platforms make such content highly accessible to young people and other vulnerable sectors. The councilor argued that constant exposure normalizes gambling behavior, undermining efforts to protect the community.

SCOPE AND ENFORCEMENT. To implement the ban, the council has directed the Business Process and Licensing Office (BPLO), Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the City Legal Office to monitor, identify, and remove prohibited advertisements. Additionally, during the session, City Councilor Francis Esparis introduced a corollary motion urging city hall employees to refrain from using or playing online gambling platforms during office hours.

ALIGNING WITH NATIONAL MOVES. This local initiative reflects a broader national trend toward stricter regulation. In mid-2025, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) ordered the removal of gambling billboards nationwide to limit public exposure. In August 2025, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) ordered electronic wallet providers to eliminate icons and links directing users to gambling sites. Reports indicate that following the BSP directive, online gambling activities decreased by 50 percent.

ECONOMIC IMPACT. The resolution comes amid observations that gambling is altering local economic behaviors. On Oct. 10, economist Robert Dan Roces, speaking at the Cebu Province Economic Forum 3.0, said online gambling is reshaping consumer spending. Roces explained that app-based betting platforms are drawing a growing share of household spending away from brick-and-mortar businesses, particularly discretionary sectors like dining, apparel and mall retail.

STATISTICS AND STAKES. While online gambling accounts for roughly five percent of household spending nationally — about P400 billion — its footprint is significantly larger in Central Visayas. Industry estimates show the region accounts for around 15 percent of national online gambling revenues, which is nearly double the region’s share of the country’s gross domestic product. Analysts warn this highlights how digital betting competes directly for the “consumer wallet,” diverting money that would otherwise circulate in the local economy.

THE MORAL ARGUMENT. Religious groups have also weighed in on the issue. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has raised concerns over the rise of the industry, describing it as a “pampublikong krisis ng kalusugan sa lipunan” (public social health crisis). The CBCP has urged the government and media to take united action to implement stricter regulations and provide stronger protection for the youth against addiction.

WHAT LIES AHEAD. Beyond the local ban, tougher national legislation is on the horizon. Senate Bill 109, or the Anti-Online Gambling Advertisement Act of 2025, has been endorsed. This bill seeks to ban ads across TV, radio, internet and print, including sports sponsorships. If passed, it proposes penalties of six years in prison or fines up to P5 million, with harsher sanctions for public officials. / EHP