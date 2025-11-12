Cebu City bans trucks on Bacayan Bridge amid safety concerns

THE Cebu City Government has imposed a temporary ban on trucks passing through the Bacayan Bridge following a directive from Mayor Nestor Archival to ensure public safety and prevent further damage to the structure.

Under the traffic advisory issued Wednesday, November 12, 2025, all trucks with six wheels and above are prohibited from crossing the Bacayan Bridge until further notice.

The move comes after the City’s engineering team noted that the bridge had shown signs of structural compromise, prompting an immediate restriction on heavy vehicles.

To maintain mobility for essential services, including garbage collection, disaster response, and commercial deliveries, the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) has cleared an alternative route for use starting 12 a.m.

The diversion route will pass from Tigbao, Talamban toward Barangays San Jose and Pulangbato, and vice versa.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will deploy personnel along the diversion points to assist and guide truck drivers during the initial phase of implementation.

The restriction will remain in effect pending the results of the ongoing structural assessment being conducted by concerned city and national agencies.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and cooperate with authorities to minimize traffic congestion in the affected areas. (CAV)