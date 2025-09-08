Cebu City Bar Exam’s 1st day deemed peaceful

POLICE authorities in Cebu City described the first day of the Bar Examination as peaceful and orderly.

The exam was held at the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.

According to Police Col. Enrico Figueroa, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), no security issues were reported. On Saturday night, police were deployed to the venue, and by early Sunday morning, K9 units from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducted a sweep of the campus to ensure no threats were present.

Figueroa said he was pleased with the cooperation of the examinees, which allowed for a smooth entry into their classrooms. He added that the same security measures would be implemented on the next exam date.

Police will increase the number of deployed officers to 100 on the next exam day, Sept. 14. Figueroa anticipates an influx of 1,300 Bar takers and their families, which could lead to traffic congestion and other security concerns.

Police also enforced two city ordinances within a 100-meter radius of the campus: City Ordinance 512, which bans the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, and City Ordinance 309, which bans noise pollution. These measures were implemented from 9 p.m. the day before the exam until 10 p.m. after the exam.

In a statement, Police Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranana, chief of the Police Regional Office (PRO7), expressed satisfaction with the peaceful outcome of the first day of the Bar Exam.

“PRO7 is 100 percent prepared to ensure the 2025 Bar Examinations in Cebu City are safe, orderly and secure. Our detailed security plan protects not only the examinees but also the integrity of the exams. To our future lawyers, good luck—we are here to keep you safe,” Maranana said. / AYB