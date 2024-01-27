Cebu City barangay councilor nabbed after being caught in motel with another woman

A 41-YEAR-OLD councilor from one of the barangays in Cebu City and his 61-year-old companion who is a widow, were apprehended after they were seen entering motel in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City on Friday evening, January 26, 2024.

They were apprehended by the Mandaue City Police Station 4 personnel based on the complaint of the councilor’s wife, who spotted the two checking into the motel.

When the police arrived and unlocked the motel room where they had checked in, their clothes were still on.

The police told them about the crimes they had committed, such as adultery and concubinage, before they were taken into custody.

However, neither of the two answered questions regarding their relationship.

A reliable source who spoke with SunStar Cebu claimed that the second-term barangay councilor, who chairs the Committee on Peace and Order, is a good man.

He always settles disputes between the family members and their neighbors.

The source believes that the widow's affluence and financial assistance may have drawn the councilor to her. (AYB, TPT)