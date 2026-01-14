Cebu City barangays improvise waste disposal amid landfill crisis

SEVERAL barangays in Cebu City have developed their own ways for garbage disposal amid the city's ongoing garbage crisis.

Operations at the Binaliw landfill were suspended following a landslide on January 8, 2026, where search and rescue efforts are still underway, and temporarily pivoting the city's waste to Consolacion.

Guadalupe Barangay Captain Apol Enriquez told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, that they are considering a change of landfill to Naga, Cebu.

She added that the temporary Asian Energy landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion presents challenges, including long lines of garbage trucks and a dilapidated road.

"It doesn't matter if we will pay, at least we have options. To collect it earlier and the dumpsite is not far from our barangay," she said.

She added that they are collecting garbage twice a day, but currently, because of the limitations, the collection has been limited to once a day.

Enriquez urged residents to begin practicing waste segregation, highlighting that it could significantly alleviate the city's garbage crisis.

Barangay Captain Dennis Arciaga said the garbage crisis has intensified, as operations at the Binaliw landfill ceased, resulting in garbage waste piling up.

He also said that although the road to the Asian Energy landfill is in poor condition and narrow, it is more accessible for their barangay compared to other landfills in Cebu.

He said they are working to minimize waste by gradually sending it to the landfill, while hoping for a return to normalcy in their garbage collection system, which they deliver it to the landfill.

Arciaga also said that there will be challenges posed by fuel costs if they choose to select an alternative landfill for their barangay.

He added that segregation cannot be achieved overnight and cannot be implemented in isolation, emphasizing that the garbage crisis requires a more comprehensive solution.

Kinasang-an Barangay Captain Susan Enriquez said they have been collecting garbage along the highway in their community since the landslide in Binaliw.

She said they plan to begin segregating their garbage waste after holding a meeting with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival to determine the start date.

This, she added, will pose a significant challenge for the barangays, as residents are accustomed to disposing of their waste without sorting it.

"It will take time for the people to adjust and start segregating," Enriquez said.

She reported that before the Binaliw collapse, they were collecting waste daily with two garbage trucks and a loader for delivery. However, since the crisis began, waste has been piling up in their barangay.

Cebu City produces between 500 and 600 tons of waste each day, a number that frequently increases during the Sinulog Festival. (Bryce Ken Abellon)