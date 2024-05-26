Cebu City bears expenses for Palarong Pambansa 2024

THE Department of Education (DepEd) will only provide assistance for transportation, uniforms, and meals for the 12,000 athletes and participants of the Palarong Pambansa, while the Cebu City Government will have to shoulder the remaining expenses of the sporting event.

This was confirmed by DepEd Cebu City Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Adolfo Aguilar, who said that the Cebu City Government, the host for this year's Palarong Pambansa, will not receive a subsidy from the national government.

“No budget from the National Government that is allocated to Cebu City Government," said Augilar.

Aguilar, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Sunday, May 26, 2024, said the DepEd central office will shoulder the roundtrip transportation of athletes and their delegation to and from Cebu.

Aguilar also said official playing uniforms and regular meals of the athletes and officials will also be shouldered by the central office.

The DepEd central office also provided financial support of P250,000 per billeting school and funded the DepEd Cebu City Division with new sports supplies and materials.

Aguilar, however, was not able to provide more details about the budget allotted for the sports supplies and materials.

The City is currently bidding out a budget of more than P180 million for repainting the 20 billeting schools that will house approximately 12,000 student-athletes along with their coaches.

Meanwhile, around 500 jeepneys, vans, and buses are set to be deployed and are partially subsidized by the City Government.

The Palarong Pambansa 2024 will run from July 6 to 17.

With this information coming from the DepEd Cebu City Division, it means the City Government will have to fund the items stated in the memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed last February.

Some of the items stipulated in the MOA that the City will have to shoulder include providing regional delegations with educational trips, souvenir items, among others, and providing all the trophies and medals for all sporting events.

The City will also provide funding for honoraria or supplemental allowances to members of the national technical working committees, as well as technical officiating officials.

Aside from these, previous reports from SunStar Cebu also note that the City is required to ensure the readiness and availability of the sports facilities, playing venues, and billeting quarters for the duration of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa. The City is also tasked with coordinating with DepEd on the technical aspects of the facilities for the different sports events and billeting areas.

The City must also ensure the availability of technical facilities, equipment, materials and/or playing venues which are (a) of international standards or, whenever available, those that were used in recent international competition/s; (b) well secured, accessible and free to the general viewing public; and (c) with grandstands, bleachers or viewing areas.

Works at the Cebu City Sports Center are still ongoing, with the contractor having started laying the rubber on the oval track on Saturday, May 25.

The City had earlier approved a P400 million budget for the staging of the largest sporting event in the country.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, however, suspended all ongoing procurement related to the Palaro being made by the city for three days, starting May 20.

The suspension includes bidding, issuing notices of award, notices to proceed, purchase orders, contracts, and any other pre-award activities, including those under “alternative methods of procurement.”

The acting mayor mentioned, among other items, the P21.9 million budget for the rental of portalets to be used during Palarong Pambansa.

The budget allocation for such items was later on reduced by P3 million, from P21 million down to P18 million.

Garcia has yet to provide the result of the review of the procurement processes of the city.

Cebu City first hosted the Palarong Pambansa in 1954, again in 1994, and will host for the third time in 2024 for the 64th edition of the sporting event. (DPC)