Cebu City beefs up illegal gambling ops

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered the police to intensify its enforcement against illegal gambling, including a closer check on whether gambling operators and establishments have permits and authorizations required under the law.

Archival issued the directive during a briefing with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, where he told police officials to give particular attention to gambling activities such as STL, Lotto, e-Sabong, cockfighting and other similar operations.

The directive comes as questions remain at City Hall over the extent of the City Government’s authority to allow traditional cockfighting activities held during barangay fiestas.

Archival instructed the CCPO to verify the permits and licenses of gambling operators and establishments and to ensure that cockfighting activities comply with existing city regulations.

These include City Ordinance 1447, as amended by Ordinance 2806, which sets requirements involving cockpit licenses, authorized activities, cockfighting officials and the location and distance of cockpits.

But a separate move at the City Council has sought to clarify whether a City-issued permit is enough to make traditional fiesta cockfighting activities lawful.

Councilor Alvin Arcilla filed a proposed resolution in July asking the council’s committee on laws, ordinances and styling to examine the legal basis for holding traditional game fowl activities during barangay fiestas.

The measure followed the arrest of about 50 people for illegal gambling activities during a recent barangay fiesta.

The incident raised questions because the event organizer had reportedly obtained a permit from the City Government before the activity.

Arcilla’s resolution seeks to determine whether existing laws allow such activities to be exempted, regulated or authorized during fiestas and what conditions should apply if they are allowed.

It also seeks clearer guidance for barangays, fiesta organizers and government agencies, particularly on the limits of a city permit when national gambling laws are involved.

The legal review is significant because police operations against unauthorized cockfighting could put barangays and fiesta organizers in a difficult position if they believe a local permit gives them sufficient authority to conduct the activity.

Arcilla’s measure also asks the committee on laws to determine whether Cebu City itself has the power to regulate or authorize the activities, or whether any exemption or change in the rules would require action from Congress.

For Archival, however, police enforcement should continue to focus on determining whether gambling activities operating in the city have the necessary legal authority.

The mayor’s directive was issued during a briefing attended by CCPO Officer-in-Charge Col. Ricky Sumalde; City Councilor Paul Labra, chairman of the committee on peace and order; CCPO unit heads; and station commanders from the city’s 13 police stations.

The CCPO also presented updates on Cebu City’s peace and order situation and its operational accomplishments from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31. / CAV