Cebu City bets on heritage tours from Asean forum to boost tourism

CEBU City is expected to see an increase in tourist arrivals following the Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 heritage tours, as city officials push experience-based travel to sustain tourism beyond major festivals.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the City Government expects the exposure generated by the ATF heritage activities to translate into higher visitor interest in the coming months, although officials are not yet able to quantify the increase.

“We expect more tourists after this, but we cannot say yet how many,” Archival said in Cebuano.

He added that the city’s focus is on encouraging repeat visits and longer stays, rather than one-time festival-driven travel.

The heritage tours form part of the three-day ATF 2026, which began on January 28 and runs through Friday, January 30, with delegates continuing their site visits on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Instead of limiting activities to formal meetings, the city opted to immerse delegates in Cebu’s historic districts through the “Paglantaw: A Heritage Tour of Old Cebu,” allowing participants to walk through centuries-old churches, museums, and landmarks.

On Wednesday, January 28, at least 105 participants, including four tourism ministers, heads of delegation, senior officials, permanent representatives to Asean, and aides from member states and dialogue partners, joined the half-day tour, according to the City Government.

On January 29, another 53 delegates took part in the tour.

Delegates and representatives came from Myanmar, Laos, China, South Korea, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, India, Japan, Indonesia, Russia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

The tour brought delegates to key heritage and cultural sites such as Magellan’s Cross, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, Fort San Pedro, the National Museum of the Philippines–Cebu, Casa Gorordo Museum, and Museo Sugbo, where participants were also served local snacks and delicacies.

To prepare for the international event, the Cebu City Government allocated about P900,000 for the cleaning and preparation of heritage and tourism sites included in the tour.

The mayor said the funds were used to ensure that these areas were presentable and visitor-ready.

Archival said Cebu City aims to boost tourism activity throughout the year, noting that the city has long depended on the Sinulog Festival as its primary tourism draw.

“In ordinary months, hotel occupancy can go as low as 20 percent. During Sinulog, hotels are full. Our challenge is how to achieve that level of activity even outside the festival,” he said.

He added that the city is actively engaging Asean countries to encourage delegates and future visitors to return and further explore Cebu’s potential for cultural and religious tourism.

As part of sustainability efforts, electric buses were deployed for the heritage tours, which Archival said will continue to be used for similar activities in the future.

He also reiterated the city’s focus on religious tourism, pointing to Magellan’s Cross as a symbol of Cebu’s role as the cradle of Christianity in Asia, which the city hopes will resonate with both regional and international visitors.

City Councilor Nice Archival, chair of the committee on tourism, said the impact of the ATF heritage tours on tourist arrivals will be assessed in the coming months as Cebu City evaluates whether experience-based tourism can help stabilize visitor numbers beyond major festivals.

“Cebu City is known for its history and heritage, so that’s what we highlighted, the heritage walk tour. Hopefully, we can capture their hearts so they will return and help increase visitor arrivals in the coming years,” she said.

Anne Marie Vestil, a tourism officer at the Cebu City Tourism Commission, said the heritage walk was carefully curated to showcase Cebu’s most historically important landmarks, in line with the recommendations of the organizing committee responsible for planning the delegates’ activities.

According to Vestil, the committee determines the destinations included in the itinerary, and Cebu’s organizers chose to focus on sites that best represent the city’s deep historical roots.

She noted that the heritage tour highlights Old Cebu’s oldest and most prominent landmarks, which are considered among the most valuable cultural assets the city can present to international delegates.

Vestil emphasized that these heritage sites reflect Cebu’s long-standing historical significance and serve as a testament to its cultural identity.

Beyond promoting history, Vestil added that the tour is also intended to reinforce Cebu’s image as a culturally rich and meaningful travel destination, particularly at a time when the local tourism sector is actively working to rebuild and regain momentum following recent challenges.

“This is meant to help boost the tourism industry of Cebu. That is the purpose of having Asean-related tourism activities, so Cebu City will also be in the limelight,” Vestil said. (CAV/With Jasten Arrogante, intern)