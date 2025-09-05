Cebu City bill proposes tax breaks for firms hiring senior citizens

A PROPOSED ordinance in Cebu City aims to encourage businesses to hire senior citizens by granting tax incentives, ensuring inclusivity while recognizing the elderly’s capacity to contribute productively.

Councilor Sisinio Andales authored the measure titled “An Ordinance Promoting Employment Opportunities for Senior Citizens in Cebu City Through Incentives for Private Business Participation.”

The proposal states that establishments with at least 10 employees that employ senior citizens comprising 10 percent of their workforce will be entitled to a two percent deduction from their annual business tax.

The incentive is on top of benefits already granted under Republic Act

9994, or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010.

Senior citizens eligible for employment must be residents of Cebu City, medically and mentally fit as certified by licensed professionals, and capable of fulfilling the specific demands of the hiring establishment.

The ordinance also provides flexibility for businesses, noting that those engaged in strenuous work, such as heavy construction and massage services, may be exempt from the hiring target if they present valid operational constraints.

To support the program, the Office for Senior Citizens’ Affairs (Osca), in coordination with the Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), will maintain a registry of jobseekers, provide retooling and training programs, and facilitate placements. (CAV)