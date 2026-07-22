Cebu City bus’ explicit audio at funeral sparks probe

THE Cebu City Government has started its investigation on an incident involving one of its buses after a video circulating on social media allegedly showed it playing sexual explicit audio during a funeral procession.

Marco Romas, who recorded and uploaded the video, told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, while he was attending the burial of a close friend at Haven of Peace Memorial Park in Lapu-Lapu City.

He said a Cebu City Government bus assigned to another funeral service began backing up near the cemetery chapel while the funeral Mass was ongoing.

Funeral disrupted

Instead of the standard reverse warning signal, the bus allegedly played moaning sounds that disrupted the solemnity of the burial and distracted mourners, he said.

Romas said they repeatedly signaled the driver to stop, but the bus continued reversing. He then approached the vehicle, recorded the incident and asked the driver to turn off the audio, which the driver immediately did.

He uploaded the video on TikTok to call the attention of government officials and discourage the use of similar audio in public utility vehicles, particularly government-owned vehicles.

“I still posted it so it would not be normalized in public utility vehicles, especially government vehicles. Some people might think it’s funny or normal when it’s actually not because the sound implies incest and rape,” Romas said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Officials respond

Councilor Nyza Archival later commented on Romas’ TikTok post, and apologized for the incident. She assured him the matter would be investigated.

Romas said that, as of the interview, they had not communicated beyond the exchange in the comments section.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Public Information Office told reporters Tuesday evening, July 21, that Mayor Nestor Archival had seen the viral video and immediately directed the concerned department to investigate the incident and take appropriate action.

Investigation underway

The City Government said it does not tolerate conduct that is disrespectful or inconsistent with the standards expected of public servants.

It said all City Government personnel are bound by Republic Act (RA) 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, as well as Civil Service Commission rules requiring professionalism, courtesy, respect and responsibility in the performance of their duties.

The City Government added that if the investigation confirms a violation, appropriate administrative action will be taken in accordance with existing laws and regulations. / GERVIE PALUGA, UP CEBU INTERN