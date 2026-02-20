Cebu City Charter Day Cup fires off Friday night

EVERYTHING is set for the 2026 Cebu City Charter Day Cup basketball championships, which tips off Friday night, February 20, 2026, at the Cebu City Sports Institute Gym in Barangay Sawang Calero.
In an effort to accommodate the teams' preparations, organizers have drawn up a new game schedule starting at 6 p.m.
The encounter between 2025 Cebu City Sinulog Cup champion RKF Iloilo and newcomer KESB Construction will open the five-day competition.
Friday’s Game Schedule:
6 p.m. -- RKF Iloilo vs KESB Construction
8 p.m. -- Mighty Warriors-Sherilin vs Kuya Eric
10 p.m. -- Service Heroes vs Tiger Ship Builders
However, starting Saturday, February 21, the games will begin at 4 p.m.
The tournament is free for the public, but spectators are required to bring two empty plastic bottles, which will serve as their ticket.
Aside from the trophy, the champion will take home a P200,000 grand prize, while the runner-up will receive P100,000.
The third and fourth placers will receive P50,000 and P20,000, respectively. (JBM)