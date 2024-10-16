Cebu City cited for waste mismanagement

Landfill disposal could have decreased, and the Cebu City Government could have saved on garbage hauling and tipping fees if it had utilized its P3 million composting facilities and the over P50 million budget allocated for establishing material recovery facilities (MRFs).

This was after the Commission on Audit (COA) found out that the City was not using its composting facilities located in Barangays Taptap and Basak Pardo, which cost P1.9 million and P1.4 million, respectively, and its material recovery facilities (MRF) located in Barangays Taptap, Basak Pardo, and Kalunasan.

COA also found out that the City still needs to fully implement the 2011 grant from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which amounted to P53 million to establish three MRFs.

COA concluded in its audit report, which was submitted to the Cebu City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, that the City was “not giving much level of priority and importance to the methods of composting and recycling to drive waste diversion in the overall solid waste management (SWM) system.”

COA 7 Director Visitacion Mendoza, in its report, said COA sees the City as not prioritizing composting and recycling due to the non-establishment or insufficient number of MRFs.

COA said the City currently has three MRFs situated in Kalunasan, Taptap, and Basak Pardo, but only the one at Kalunasan is functioning with a recycling facility under the office of Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro).

According to accounting records, the two composting facilities constructed in Taptap and Basak Pardo were never used for their intended purpose, instead, they became storage spaces only.

Moreover, according to COA, the City appropriated funds in 2022, which amounted to P10,578,403 for the construction of an MRF, but they were not utilized in 2023.

Another P10 million was allotted for the barangay MRFs in 2023 but was not utilized as well.

Additionally, the report said that the City was not able to fully implement the 2011 grant from the DILG, which amounted to P53 million for the establishment of three MRFs.

By the end of 2023, only a tiny fraction of the grant, which amounted to P1,869,810, was used.

The report said that the DILG has already made several follow-ups since 2015, asking for progress, but none have been received until now.

In 2023, out of 207,384.48 metric tons of total waste collected, 36.5 percent of it was biodegradable waste.

In 2024, as of June, a total of 104,009.56 metric tons of garbage were collected.

Cenro head Editha Peros said in a text message on Wednesday that the City can save since only a small volume of garbage will be thrown into the landfill.

Peros said that biodegradable wastes can be used as compost, and in turn, the compost can be useful.

The City, in a reply letter dated April 22, said that it fully understands the necessity of having adequate composting and recycling facilities to handle huge volumes of biodegradable waste, yet they faced serious problems in establishing such facilities.

The City said they had drafted project proposals to establish MRFs in selected barangays for the year 2023 and sent letters to ask for available lots; however, no response was received.

The management assured that the Cebu City SWM Board and the Cenro would work together to constantly raise awareness regarding the City’s laws and programs with the SWM system.

Councilor Nestor Archival, during the regular session Wednesday, moved to furnish a copy of the report to the City SWM Board and asked the latter to provide reasons why the City has not complied with Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

Department of Public Services acting head John Paul Gelasque said in a phone interview on Wednesday that the city can significantly save money if the MRFs in the barangays are built. However, he did not specify an amount.

RA 9003 states that an MRF should be established in every barangay or cluster of barangays to meet the legislated mandatory waste diversion. It indicates that the barangays are responsible for collecting, segregating, and recycling biodegradable, recyclable, compostable, and reusable waste.

COA found that the most common reason MRFs were nonexistent in the barangays was the unavailability of suitable space for an MRF site.

It said that finding an appropriate space in an urban barangay with a dense population is challenging, given that most lots are already occupied.

Peros said the barangay’s challenge with available lots has long been problematic.

She also said she would review the COA report and double-check the status of the barangay MRFs’ progress.

Another reason COA found is that the City has been supporting the barangays by providing technical and financial support; however, due to changes in administration, efforts and initiatives are usually not sustained.

In a previous SunStar report, the barangay captains of Tejero, Punta Princesa, Cogon Pardo, and San Jose admitted that their major challenge in making an MRF is the availability of lots. Punta Princesa and Cogon Pardo once had an MRF, but due to residents’ complaints, the facility opted to stop operating.

Recommendations

COA recommended that the City SWM Board expand the composting and recycling facility at Kalunasan.

It also recommended activating and operationalizing the constructed MRFs in Barangays Taptap and Basak Pardo to maximize resource recovery efforts and ensure the cost of construction is effectively utilized.

COA recommended that the city consider investing in additional MRFs that would be capable of serving multiple barangays.

COA also recommends creating a model MRF for the barangays to gain a better perspective of what an MRF is.