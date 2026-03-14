Cebu City considers bigger cash gifts for long-married couples

COUPLES in Cebu City who have reached half a century of marriage may soon receive a larger "thank you" from the government. A new proposal in the City Council aims to increase the cash gifts given to seniors celebrating their 50th and 60th wedding anniversaries.

More support for golden and diamond milestones

Councilors Sisinio Andales and Rhea Mae Jakosalem have filed a measure to update the city's rules on financial aid for long-married couples. If the plan is approved, the cash grants will see a significant boost:

* Golden Wedding Anniversary (50 years): Couples would receive P30,000.

* Diamond Wedding Anniversary (60 years): Couples would receive P50,000.

The proposal is currently being reviewed by the council’s committee on laws to ensure everything is in order before a final vote.

Why this matters

The city leaders behind the move believe these couples are role models for the community. By staying together for decades, they show the strength of commitment and stability in Cebuano families.

Many seniors want to celebrate these big milestones with a small party or by renewing their vows, but they often lack the money to do so. These grants are designed to help cover the costs of a modest celebration, making sure their achievement doesn't go unnoticed.

How to qualify

The gift isn't just for the 50th year. Under the new rules, couples who received a grant for their Golden anniversary can still apply for another one when they hit their 60th year. To be eligible, couples must meet a few requirements:

* They must have lived in Cebu City for at least 10 years.

* They need to provide a marriage certificate from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

* They must show their Senior Citizen IDs and voter certifications to prove they live in the city.

A Stronger Foundation for Families

This initiative is part of Cebu City's larger effort to support its elderly residents. By honoring long marriages, the city is following the Philippine Constitution’s goal of protecting the family as the foundation of the nation.

If passed, this law will serve as a tribute to the love and resilience of Cebuano couples who have stood the test of time, proving that enduring unity is something worth celebrating. (CAV)