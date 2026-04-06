Cebu City considers lifting truck ban amid Middle East crisis

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival is open to temporarily lifting the city’s truck ban following a request from logistics companies, as stakeholders seek to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of basic commodities amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

Archival said the proposal is a precautionary measure aimed at preventing potential disruptions in the supply chain, but he stressed that it must first undergo review by the Traffic Management Council (TMC) before any decision is finalized.

The matter was discussed during the Cebu Logistics and Supply Chain Convergence Meeting on March 31, 2026, led by Pamela Baricuatro in coordination with national agencies and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

TMC review

“Regarding the trucks, I told them that I agree, but I still need to have it go through the TMC process. So, I don’t think there’s a problem with that, and it will probably move forward to the council,” Archival said.

Under current regulations, heavy vehicles with six wheels and above are restricted during peak hours, typically from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Logistics request

Cebu City Councilor Winston Pepito, who chairs the City Council’s transportation committee, said he will bring the proposal to the City Council and initiate consultations with the TMC.

Pepito said the request originated from logistics operators who are seeking to avoid delivery delays and rising operational costs, especially for essential goods.

He explained that if the truck ban remains in place, cargo arriving at the port could be held up, forcing companies to wait for non-restricted hours.

Added expenses

This delay may require additional drivers and resources, increasing costs at a time when many businesses are already tightening expenses.

He emphasized that lifting the ban, even temporarily, would allow logistics firms to manage deliveries more efficiently, avoid unnecessary delays and minimize added expenses on basic commodities.

“It’s really about helping them streamline deliveries and avoid extra costs during this crisis. This is more of a precautionary request from truck operators,” he said.

Traffic volume

Pepito said the proposal will be formally presented to the TMC for evaluation.

“Let’s bring this to the TMC board. After the TMC, that’s something we can do depending on their assessment,” he said.

He also downplayed concerns over possible traffic congestion, noting that vehicle volume has decreased because of the vacation season.

“I don’t think traffic will be a problem since there are fewer vehicles now,” he said.

Pepito said the TMC could take up the proposal in its meeting on Friday, April 10, particularly if the situation is deemed urgent. / CAV