Cebu City coordinates with Binaliw stakeholders after collapse as Sinulog nears

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival said the City Government is closely coordinating with stakeholders at the Binaliw dumpsite as it determines the next steps following a garbage collapse, especially with the upcoming Sinulog festivities expected to increase garbage volume.

Archival said the City will first consult residents and personnel directly affected by the incident before deciding whether to halt operations at the site.

“For now, we are asking the people on the ground. That is what we are looking at. If they say it is no longer safe, we will stop operations and look for alternatives, considering the current volume of our garbage,” Archival said.

He noted that waste generation is expected to rise significantly with the approach of the Sinulog celebration.

“Within the next hour (Thursday night), we should already know their recommendations,” Archival said, referring to the assessment being conducted on site.

For now, Archival said the City is focusing on reducing the amount of waste being sent to the landfill through stricter segregation and recycling.

“Our immediate direction is really to lessen the waste going to the landfill. Through segregation, we are able to recycle around 20 to 30 percent of our waste daily. We are also diverting some biodegradable waste and focusing on immediate alternatives on where to temporarily place the garbage,” Archival said.

The Cty Government continues to assess both short-term and long-term solutions as it balances public safety with waste management demands. (CAV)