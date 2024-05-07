Cebu City cops get praise for arresting hit-and-run suspect

Also read: Police: SUV involved in hit-and-run not part of VIP convoy

Tan was positively recognized by some witnesses as the one who hit and killed 23-year-old Larumbe.

Tan initially denied the allegations against him but after seeing CCTV footage of a gray sports utility vehicle (SUV) with license number YKK 161 with its siren and blinkers on, he then acknowledged that the vehicle was his, but he was not the one driving it.

Pelare stated that despite worries that the suspect would flee, the Cebu City Police Office investigators built a strong case and did not give in to the pressure of the public why the filing of the case was delayed.

"Buot pasabot nga ang atong prosecutors' office nakakita og igong basehan. The standard karon gitawag naman og reasonable certainty of conviction, so naabot na sa ebidensya nga gi submit sa atung kapulisan," Pelare said.

(It means that our prosecutor’s office has found sufficient grounds. The police have already submitted the evidence since the current standard is known as reasonable certainty of conviction).

Before sending Tan to the Cebu City Jail, the Abellana police station is supposed to give the arrest warrant back to the court that issued it. (AYB, TPT)