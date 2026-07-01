Cebu City Council divided over changing the Bus Rapid Transit route

THE Cebu City Council is strongly divided over the future of the city's multi-million mass transport project. On Tuesday, June 30, councilors fiercely debated whether to officially reject a plan to change the route of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) or to keep talking with transport officials.

The main argument is over where the World Bank-funded buses should go first. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) wants to change the plan to first connect SM Seaside City Cebu and Ayala Center Cebu. However, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña wants to stick to the original plan, which connects Bulacao to Talamban to serve crowded, lower-income neighborhoods first.

Making it the City's official choice

During the council's regular meeting, Osmeña stepped up his stance. He changed his own proposal to say that Cebu City should formally reject the new route entirely, rather than just asking the National Government to drop it.

The original version of his proposal asked the DOTr to "respectfully yet firmly" reject the new route. Osmeña argued that this wording did not go far enough.

"We're not asking the DOTr to reject it. We are rejecting it. The City Government rejects the alignment," Osmeña said.

He explained that the local government must approve the project for it to happen, so a formal rejection has serious legal weight.

"The way this is phrased right now, we're letting the DOTr do it. If the DOTr doesn't do it, they can still proceed," Osmeña added.

Osmeña claimed the change shifts focus away from the people who need it most. During the debate, he alleged that "SM and Ayala have hijacked the project against the interest of the urban poor." Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. quickly asked to have that specific remark removed from the meeting's official records.

At the time of writing, the DOTr had not yet released a statement about Osmeña's proposal or the reason behind the route change.

Leaders urge caution

Other city leaders think the council is rushing into a fresh disagreement. Majority Floor Leader David Tumulak questioned if a new voting measure was even needed.

Tumulak pointed out that the council already passed Resolution 17-3273-2026. That measure asked the Office of the President and the World Bank to review the new route and bring back the original Bulacao-Talamban line. He suggested waiting for the DOTr and the World Bank to answer that first request before passing a new one.

Osmeña disagreed, saying there is a big difference between asking a national agency to reject a plan and the city rejecting it itself. Councilors Sisinio Andales and Presiding Officer Philip Zafra agreed with Osmeña, noting that this new proposal takes a much stronger stand.

Defending the original route

Councilor Winston Pepito, who serves as the chairman of the Committee on Transportation, made it clear where the council stands on the big picture.

"I think no one in the council is against the original route," Pepito said.

However, Pepito noted that sending the BRT to the South Road Properties would create new investments, jobs, and economic growth for the city. He argued that starting with the mall route does not mean they are giving up on the original route.

According to Pepito, Package 1 focuses on areas that are much quicker and easier to build. Later parts of the project going toward Escario Street, Talamban, and Bulacao require much more complicated construction.

Councilor Mikel Rama also said the two routes should not be treated as enemies. He suggested building the sections that can be finished right away while still working to complete the full Bulacao-Talamban line. Meanwhile, Councilor Francis Esparis argued that the city must focus heavily on finishing the original corridor before starting any new routes.

What happens next?

Because the council could not reach an agreement, Osmeña suggested letting Cebu City voters decide the issue through a public vote, called a plebiscite.

Instead, Rama proposed a different step: inviting DOTr officials and local stakeholders to come and explain the route changes to the council directly.

The council ultimately agreed to hold a special public session so everyday citizens can watch the debate. This special session is set for Friday, July 3. DOTr officials are expected to explain the new CBRT route before the council votes on whether to pass Osmeña's strict rejection. CAV