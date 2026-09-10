Cebu City Council OKs P9.39M for dengue response

THE Cebu City Council has approved P9.3 million requested by the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) for additional supplies, equipment and medicines under the City’s Dengue Prevention and Control Program.

The funding will cover additional dengue spray machines, reagents, intravenous fluids, medicines, supplies, equipment and other items needed for the City’s dengue response.

The CHD said the money is needed to sustain dengue prevention and vector-control activities and improve its ability to respond to the disease.

Among the department’s immediate concerns is its supply of rechargeable dengue spray machines.

The CHD has four units provided by the Department of Health, but only one remains fully functional.

The department formally requested the funding in an Aug. 3, 2026, letter seeking a council resolution authorizing its use.

Under the approved resolution, the P9,392,320 will be charged against the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) Fund.

Supply needs

City Councilor David Tumulak, chairman of the committee on health, said the request was acted on early because government procurement takes time.

“So, even though we have enough supply at the moment, we need to increase it,” he said.

He said the City needs to build up its stocks so hospitals will have enough medicines and other supplies if dengue cases increase in the coming weeks.

Tumulak said more spray machines and supplies alone would not control dengue.

“Misting is not enough,” he said.

He urged households, schools and communities to eliminate stagnant water and other possible mosquito-breeding sites. (CAV)