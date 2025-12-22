Cebu City Council passes measures for free preventive, mental health services

THOUSANDS of Cebu City residents from vulnerable sectors stand to gain access to free, preventive health and mental health services.

This follows the City Council's passage of measures to institutionalize these initiatives.

The newly passed ordinances, authored by Councilor Michelle Abella-Cellona, institutionalize a free annual comprehensive medical checkup program for vulnerable sectors.

They also establish a citywide mental health and wellness system, including a 24/7 crisis response mechanism.

Councilor Abella-Cellona said the measures shift the city’s health approach from treatment to prevention. She cited constitutional and legal mandates that guarantee Filipinos access to basic health services.

Mayor Nestor Archival still has to sign the ordinances before they can be implemented.

Annual check-up

Under the Free Annual Medical Check-Up Ordinance, the City Government will provide health assessments once a year. These are for senior citizens, women, children, persons with disabilities (PWDs), members of the LGBTQIA+++ community and indigent residents.

The program covers:

[]General physical examination;

[]Basic laboratory tests (Complete Blood Count, Urinalysis, Fecalysis, Blood Sugar, Cholesterol, etc.);

[]Blood pressure and body mass index screening;

[]Cancer screening (As age and gender appropriate);

[]Mental health screening and counseling;

[]Reproductive health consultation;

[]Birth control such as the provision of pills, IUD, Implants and others;

[]Mammogram or Pap smear, breast cancer checkup and all other tests for this purpose;

[]HIV tests;

[]PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome); and

[]Referral for further diagnostic tests if needed.

The ordinance mandates the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) to coordinate with the barangay councils. They will establish a calendar of annual checkup dates for each barangay.

Registration and scheduling systems will be established online and onsite at barangay halls. The program may be implemented through barangay health centers, mobile health clinics, and temporary medical hubs.

The City Government will maintain a health monitoring database to track health profiles and follow-ups. Referrals will be made to public hospitals for high-risk patients discovered during checkups.

Abella-Cellona cited the State’s obligation under Article II, Section 15 of the 1987 Constitution. The provision mandates the protection and promotion of the people’s right to health. She also cited Republic Act (RA) 11223, or the Universal Health Care Act.

During the discussions, officials said gaps and challenges exist in the local healthcare system. CCHD data showed that many illnesses among low-income residents are detected at advanced stages due to financial and access barriers.

Abella-Cellona said institutionalized prevention could reduce hospital admissions and lower long-term healthcare spending.

This applies particularly to city-funded assistance programs such as the City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program or Champ.

She said the program reinforces prevention, which is ultimately “less expensive” for the City than treating severe illnesses through existing assistance programs.

The City’s general fund will provide an initial P50 million for the first year of implementation. Succeeding funding will be included in the Annual Investment Plan under health services.

Funds will be used for professional fees and the procurement of medical equipment, test kits, and medicines. The budget also covers administrative logistics, health education materials, and digital registration and monitoring systems.

The ordinance includes a penal clause providing for administrative sanctions against city offices or personnel that fail to implement the program without justifiable cause, in accordance with Civil Service rules.

Citywide mental health system

The second measure, the Comprehensive Mental Health and Wellness Ordinance, establishes a framework for mental health services across Cebu City.

It includes a round-the-clock mental health crisis hotline, mental health education in schools, and designated “safe spaces” for students and other at-risk groups.

The CCHD will establish a 24/7 Crisis Response Center. Services include emergency counseling referral, mobile response, and walk-in intervention.

The citywide mental health hotline will be operational and accessible by voice, text, and messaging apps. Each barangay will appoint a trained Mental Health First Aider with technical assistance from the CCHD.

Mental health will be integrated in the K to 12 and tertiary education curricula. This includes life skills, emotional intelligence, and coping strategies.

Public and private schools will designate a Mental Health Coordinator, who may be a guidance counselor or trained faculty member. Schools will also establish safe spaces and mental health corners.

All school personnel will undergo regular mental health training and sensitivity workshops.

The City Government will implement dedicated programs for:

[]Senior citizens: Counseling, social inclusion, grief, and trauma support;

[]Women: Trauma recovery, support for domestic abuse survivors, maternal mental health;

[]Children and youth: Peer support groups, anti-bullying campaigns, psychological first aid;

[]PWDs: Accessible mental health assessments, caregiver support, and assistive services; and

[]LGBTQIA+: Gender-affirming counseling, identity support, and safe spaces.

Abella-Cellona said local indicators show rising cases of anxiety, depression, bullying, and suicidal ideation among young people. She said gaps exist in barangay-level response due to the limited training of frontline workers.

The measure aligns with RA 11036, or the Mental Health Act, which recognizes mental health as a basic human right and calls for accessible services nationwide.

Public officers, school administrators, or other authorities who willfully obstruct the ordinance or discriminate against individuals seeking mental health services may face administrative and disciplinary sanctions. (EHP)