Cebu City Council probes proposed P981M supplemental budget

CEBU City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña raised concerns over the proposed Supplemental Budget (SB) 1 during a committee hearing on April 16, 2026, questioning the lack of detailed explanations behind the additional appropriations.

The supplemental budget amounts to P981.9 million and seeks to fund programs and expenditures not included in the approved 2026 annual budget.

Osmeña said in a press conference on Thursday that many items in the proposal appear as added amounts without clearly identifying their original allocations, purposes, or current deficiencies.

Lack of clarity in allocations

“Every single item there is asking for more, and they do not tell you what it is for,” he said.

He said the structure of the proposal makes it difficult for councilors to evaluate the increases, noting that amounts are presented as additions without stating the base figures.

“You’re told it’s an addition, but addition to what? You don’t even know what the original amount is. Everything is just ‘in addition to X,’ but you are not told what X is,” Osmeña said.

He warned that without clear breakdowns, the council risks approving items without fully understanding them.

“You’re presumed to know what you’re talking about. But many don’t. That’s the problem,” he added.

Budget process explained

Following Osmeña’s remarks, clarification was made on how the budget was prepared.

The committee on budget and finance, chaired by Dave Tumulak, said that under the Local Government Code of 1991, only the mayor is authorized to prepare the executive budget, whether annual or supplemental.

The proposal originates from the Cebu City Development Council, undergoes review by the local finance committee, and is submitted by the mayor to the City Council.

Tumulak said the committee did not prepare the budget and is limited to conducting hearings, gathering inputs from resource persons, and submitting recommendations.

Dispute over hearing procedure

Tumulak said that before the hearing began, Osmeña moved to suspend proceedings, resulting in the temporary dismissal of department heads and other resource persons.

He said Osmeña sought more time for councilors to review and scrutinize the proposal and raise questions before formal discussions.

However, Tumulak opposed the move, stressing that the session was a committee hearing, not a regular session.

“This is not a regular session. Under the House rules, the committee chair can call for a hearing to discuss proposals,” he said.

He added that the hearing had been scheduled through an official council resolution passed while the vice mayor was on leave, making it part of the formal legislative process.

Tumulak said the hearing aimed to help councilors better understand the proposed budget.

“This is the reason why we conduct budget hearings, for us to know what these programs are and how they were formulated,” he said.

He added that key bodies such as the local finance committee and the Cebu City Development Council were invited to explain how the proposed projects were developed.

Concerns over funding source

Councilor Alvin Arcilla also called for the suspension of the hearing, citing concerns over a P400 million entry listed as a source of funds.

Arcilla said the amount allegedly represents previous obligations or payables to contractors and suppliers, raising questions on whether it is appropriate to use it for new expenditures.

He said these obligations correspond to completed projects or delivered goods already used by the city.

“For me, this is alarming. These are obligations. There are contractors and suppliers who have already delivered, and they should be paid,” he said.

Arcilla said he needs a detailed list of the payables, including the suppliers and contractors involved.

He said it would be unfair for the city to reallocate funds while businesses remain unpaid, stressing that processing payments is the city’s responsibility.

He requested a detailed list of the transactions covered by the P400 million to determine whether these can be used as a funding source.

“We need to see the list so we can determine if it is appropriate. The source of funds must match the expenditures,” he said.

Arcilla said his call to suspend the hearing aimed to give councilors time to review the details and ensure the proposed budget is properly supported.

Despite the concerns, the committee hearing proceeded, with officials saying issues will be addressed during deliberations before any final action by the City Council. / CAV