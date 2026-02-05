Cebu City Council questions P60M emergency trash contract

CEBU City councilors questioned an emergency garbage contract Thursday, February 5, 2026, asking if the costs match actual waste amounts. The scrutiny follows the deadly trash slide at the Binaliw landfill on January 8.

The City signed a deal with Asian Energy Systems Corp. to dump trash at its landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion. The P60.83 million contract allows the City to dispose of over 50,000 tons of waste from February 1 to March 31.

Councilor Joel Garganera pointed out that the contract allows for about 844 tons of garbage per day. He noted this is nearly double the city's average.

"That is almost double our historical daily garbage volume," Garganera said.

Records show the city generated about 12,968 tons of trash in January. This averages to 480 tons per day.

"If we divide the approved tonnage by the contract period, we are talking about volumes that historically do not happen. So where did the 50,000 tons figure come from?" Garganera said.

DPS explanation

Department of Public Services (DPS) head John Paul Gelasque answered the questions during the special session. He said their math relies on a projection of 600 to 650 tons daily. He described this as the "usual" waste output for Cebu City.

Gelasque explained that operations at the Consolacion landfill differ from the previous facility. He said trucks cannot turn around quickly due to traffic and the site's layout.

Councilor David Tumulak, for his part, emphasized that the City must only pay based on the actual weight recorded at the site.

"Every landfill has a weighing bridge. Every truck that enters is weighed, and that total tonnage becomes the basis for billing," Tumulak said.

Cost and limits

Councilors also raised concerns about the tipping fee, which is set at P1,200 per ton. However, the agreement states this price excludes the 12 percent value added tax (VAT).

Gelasque admitted he was not fully aware that VAT would be added to the fee.

The City Council urged the DPS to review the tax rules in the agreement.

Councilor Paul Labra also asked about limits set by Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado. She previously said the landfill would only accept 100 to 150 tons from Cebu City daily.

"If Cebu City generates an average of 480 tons per day, and we are capped at 150 tons, how do we reconcile this?" Labra asked.

City officials emphasized the contract is a temporary measure ending on March 31.

Mayor Nestor Archival has increased waste segregation and composting to reduce the trash sent to landfills. / CAV