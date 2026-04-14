Cebu City Council rejects ACT Pit-os scholarship tie-up

IN A close 8–7 vote, the Cebu City Council has rejected a proposed resolution that would have allowed the Asian College of Technology International Education Foundation (ACTIEF) Pit-os Campus to join the city’s scholarship program, ending months of debate and affecting hundreds of students from upland barangays.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Alvin Arcilla, sought to authorize Mayor Nestor Archival to enter into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with ACTIEF.

The measure aimed to provide easier access to tertiary education for students in northern mountain barangays, many of whom face long travel times and high transportation costs when studying in the city proper.

However, the majority bloc voted against the proposal, citing legal and procedural concerns. Those who opposed the measure were Councilors Mikel Rama, Harold Kendrick Go, Jun Alcover, Jaypee Labella, Joel Garganera, Philip Zafra, Dave Tumulak, and Harry Eran.

In its report, the Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling, chaired by Rama, flagged several issues, including a potential conflict of interest.

The committee noted that ACTIEF is owned by the family of Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, raising concerns under the Local Government Code on entering into contracts with entities linked to sitting officials within the second degree of consanguinity.

The committee also pointed to procedural gaps, particularly the absence of formal documentation from the Cebu City College Scholarship Program Committee confirming the school’s accreditation prior to the resolution’s endorsement.

Past scholarship-related transactions and a previously dismissed criminal case were also cited, with the committee emphasizing that dismissal does not necessarily remove ethical concerns.

“The dismissal of a criminal case does not automatically sanitize a transaction from ethical defects,” the report stated, underscoring the need for “institutional prudence.”

Despite clarifications and documents presented by ACTIEF representatives during executive sessions, the majority remained unconvinced.

The decision drew an emotional response from students who had attended the session, with some seen in tears after the vote.

Many said the Pit-os campus offered a more accessible option for pursuing higher education without the added burden of daily travel or relocation expenses.

Arcilla expressed disappointment over the outcome, reiterating that students from mountain barangays are among those most in need of government support for education.

While the City Legal Office had earlier found the proposed MOA compliant with existing laws, the council ultimately voted to err on the side of caution, prioritizing concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

With the resolution’s rejection, ACTIEF’s Pit-os Campus will not be included in the city’s scholarship program for now, leaving affected students uncertain about their educational options moving forward. (CAV)