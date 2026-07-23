Cebu City Council scrutinizes funding, rules for proposed solo parent ordinance

A PROPOSED ordinance granting monthly financial assistance to qualified solo parents in Cebu City gained broad support during a public hearing before the City Council, although several councilors sought tighter eligibility rules and stronger safeguards against abuse.

Authored by Councilor Harry Eran, the measure, "An Ordinance Granting Benefits to Solo Parents and Creating a Solo Parents Office for the Purpose and Providing Funds Therefor," seeks to institutionalize local support by providing qualified solo parents with P1,000 in monthly financial assistance. It also proposes creating a Solo Parents Office under the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

DSWS head Porcia Basmayor said during the public hearing on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, the City has 3,212 registered solo parent applicants, but only 1,862 qualify for financial assistance after income and eligibility assessments.

Funding requirements

Basmayor said the DSWS uses the city's minimum wage as the income threshold, with applicants earning P11,528 or less a month qualifying for assistance. While all eligible applicants may receive a Solo Parent Identification Card, only those who meet the financial requirements would receive the proposed subsidy.

The City is also considering additional qualifications, including residency, voter registration, age and validation by social workers. Applicants found to be living with a partner again or receiving adequate financial support from a spouse or partner would be disqualified after assessment.

Councilor Francis Esparis said providing P1,000 a month to 1,862 beneficiaries would cost about P22.34 million annually. Basmayor replied that the estimate is consistent with the City's projected funding requirement.

The DSWS, said Basmayor, has repeatedly sought funding for the program but has yet to secure a full allocation. The department requested P20 million each year from 2024 through 2026, but the proposals were either denied or received only token funding. It has requested another P20 million for the proposed 2027 budget.

According to Basmayor, the DSWS continues to push for the program because many solo parents struggle to provide for their children's education and daily needs.

Eligibility concerns

Councilor Pastor "Jun" Alcover Jr. asked what benefits solo parents currently receive from the City.

Basmayor said solo parents are entitled to benefits under Republic Act (RA) 11861, or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, including an additional seven-day parental leave for qualified employees. They may also seek assistance through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program for medical and educational needs.

The DSWS also helps connect qualified applicants with scholarship opportunities, including those offered by Cebu Eastern College.

Basmayor clarified that solo parents are not entitled to the blanket 20 percent discount granted to senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Instead, RA 11861 provides discounts on selected basic necessities for children, educational assistance, parental leave and other benefits.

She added that the City Government cannot grant a blanket discount because tax incentives fall under the National Government.

Council members also questioned whether minor solo parents should qualify for the subsidy.

Basmayor said the city has two registered solo parents younger than 18. The proposed guidelines recommend limiting financial assistance to applicants who are at least 18 because minor parents remain under the care of their own parents or guardians. She said the recommendation is intended to prevent abuse and discourage teenage pregnancies.

Safeguards against abuse

Much of the hearing focused on who should qualify as a solo parent.

Councilor Sisinio Andales said several provisions adopted from RA 11861 are too broad and could lead to abuse. He asked how the City would determine whether an applicant had been abandoned by a spouse.

Basmayor said applicants would undergo documentary verification and assessment by DSWS social workers, supported by barangay certifications and other requirements. She added that barangay officials who falsely certify applicants may be held liable under RA 11861.

Andales argued that a local ordinance cannot simply adopt the penalty provisions of RA 11861 because local governments are limited by the Local Government Code in imposing fines and penalties. He also urged the committee to simplify the ordinance's definition of a solo parent so residents can easily understand who qualifies.

Esparis raised a related concern, asking whether a spouse who leaves to live with another partner should be considered missing or to have abandoned the family.

Basmayor said abandonment without financial support for at least six months may qualify under existing rules, subject to validation.

Councilor Joel Garganera backed the proposal but warned that the ordinance and the national law contain loopholes that could be exploited.

"The program deserves support because many solo parents genuinely need help, but we must also tighten the safeguards," he said.

Garganera urged the committee to strengthen residency requirements, voter registration rules and validation procedures to protect public funds.

Office proposal reviewed

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña questioned whether a parent with an already employed child should continue receiving financial assistance. He said such situations should be clearly addressed in the implementing guidelines and asked whether the city had studied its potential financial exposure if the number of qualified beneficiaries grows.

Osmeña joined the discussions because he did not preside over the hearing. Councilor Phillip Zafra, the president pro tempore, acted as the presiding officer.

Basmayor replied that current records show 1,862 qualified beneficiaries, requiring about P22 million annually.

Osmeña also said the City Government should invest in sex education and programs aimed at preventing unintended pregnancies instead of focusing solely on financial assistance. He added that overly broad qualifications could unintentionally encourage irresponsible behavior if safeguards are not carefully crafted.

Another issue raised during the hearing was whether the City still needs a separate Solo Parents Office.

Councilor Paul Labra II said the DSWS already operates a Family Welfare Program that handles solo parent concerns.

Basmayor agreed, saying the City's new organizational structure already places the program under the Family Welfare Program and that creating another office may no longer be necessary.

Author's defense

Eran defended the proposal, saying a dedicated office, similar to the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, would allow personnel to focus on validating applicants, monitoring compliance and implementing programs. Given the complexity of determining qualified beneficiaries, he said a specialized office would strengthen implementation even if it remains under the DSWS.

The president of the city's solo parents association appealed for the ordinance's passage, saying members have long waited for financial assistance and have repeatedly asked when the promised subsidy would finally be released.

The committee later closed the public hearing and will consider the issues raised, including stricter qualifications, safeguards against abuse, the proposed office and funding requirements, before the measure proceeds to further deliberation. (CAV)