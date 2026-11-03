Cebu City Council seeks COA’s findings on P50M confidential funds

THE Cebu City Council approved on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, a resolution asking the Commission on Audit (COA) for its findings on P50 million in confidential funds the City released in 2024 and 2025, particularly P10 million disbursed three days before former mayor Raymond Garcia’s term ended in June 2025.

Garcia, in a statement, said he respects the council’s move and trusts the records to speak for themselves.

As first filed, the resolution by Councilor Pablo Labra II sought a special audit covering the release, utilization, accounting, turnover and liquidation of the Cebu City Government’s confidential funds for calendar years 2024 and 2025.

Following deliberations, Labra amended the measure so that it now asks COA to furnish the council any existing audit report on the transactions and to clarify whether the releases complied with applicable rules and guidelines.

Of the two releases cited in the resolution, the larger one, P40 million, was disbursed on Dec. 27, 2024, the last working day of that year. Another P10 million followed on June 27, 2025, three days before Garcia’s term ended at noon on June 30, although the Cash Advance Obligation Request for that amount was dated June 17.

Timing questioned

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña opened the discussion by questioning the timing of the releases, especially the P10 million.

He asked what activities could justify releasing that amount days before a change in leadership. The council, he said, has a duty to scrutinize public spending and to seek explanations for transactions that raise questions.

Osmeña said the council was neither asking COA to penalize anyone nor passing judgment on the officials involved. It was only asking the audit body to look into the matter.

Audit already required

Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II was reluctant to request a special audit right away. Under Joint Circular 2015-01, he said, liquidations of confidential and intelligence funds are already audited by COA’s Intelligence and Confidential Funds Audit Unit.

The City is also required to submit the supporting documents to COA, Labella said, and the council should wait for the results of that audit before asking for another. He added that the council had not received any notice of disallowance from the audit body.

Labra acknowledged Labella’s points but said the council should still seek an explanation from COA on the circumstances of the releases. The resolution, he said, would allow the council to formally raise its concerns and obtain the audit body’s findings.

Osmeña also said during the deliberations that he had earlier written COA offering to have all his intelligence fund expenditures as mayor, starting in 1988, disclosed down to the last centavo. He said he was willing to write again to reiterate that there was nothing to hide regarding the use of intelligence funds.

Former mayor’s response

Garcia, who was mayor when both releases were made, said he respects the council’s request for a copy of COA’s audit report.

“COA is an independent constitutional body mandated to audit public funds. We must respect its independence, mandate and established procedures,” he told SunStar Cebu in a message.

He said he has always believed in transparency and accountability in public service and trusts the official records to speak for themselves.

The resolution cited Joint Circular 2015-01, dated Jan. 8, 2015, issued by COA, the Department of Budget and Management, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Governance Commission for Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations and the Department of National Defense. The circular sets guidelines on the use, liquidation and accountability of confidential and intelligence funds.

While the activities covered by confidential funds are confidential by nature, the measure said, the release, use and liquidation of those funds remain subject to the law and to accounting and auditing rules.

It also cited the need to establish the status of the funded activities, determine what happened to the funds, check whether supporting records are adequate and identify any outstanding obligations the current City Government must act on.

The resolution will be furnished to COA, the Office of the Cebu City Mayor and other concerned offices for their information and appropriate action. / CAV