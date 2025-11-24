Cebu City Legislative Department to go paperless

IN A bid to modernize operations and promote environmental responsibility, all offices under Cebu City’s Legislative Department will transition to a paperless system.

The initiative, announced through a memorandum by Acting Vice Mayor Winston Pepito, directs council offices to conduct all communications, including memos, reports, and official correspondence, electronically.

Physical documents will be used only when absolutely necessary or required by law.

According to the memorandum, all documents, records, and files must be stored in a secure digital format, with a standardized naming and tagging system to ensure easy access and retrieval.

The move is expected to streamline workflows, reduce printing and storage costs, and enhance the efficiency of administrative operations.

Pepito highlighted that the paperless approach also supports Cebu City’s sustainability goals by cutting down on paper waste and minimizing the environmental impact of paper production.

“All offices are expected to begin the transition immediately. I trust that everyone will cooperate in this important initiative, which will improve both efficiency and our environmental impact of our work,” he said. (CAV)